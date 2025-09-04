Jets ‘Need To Be Aggressive’ Defensively With Steelers’ Lack Of Answers To Blitz, Analyst Believes

With a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and questions about a young offensive line entering the season-opening matchup, the New York Jets could turn up the heat on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday inside MetLife Stadium.

At least, that’s what ESPN’s Mina Kimes believes the Jets should do under head coach Aaron Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, especially on early downs.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Kimes says the Jets should send as much pressure as possible at Rodgers and a young offensive line and force the Steelers to have an answer to the blitz.

“I know it’s a totally different staff, but Aaron Rodgers was like really bad against the blitz last year. And this was something that persisted all season long,” Kimes said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “He wasn’t blitzed a ton. I think he still had like reputational-like blitz sphere, but he was awful when he was blitzed last season. Thirtieth in QBR, CPOE [Completion Percentage Over Expected], 33rd in yards per attempt. Now they have Aaron Glenn as their head coach, who of course we know blitzed the second-highest rate in football with Detroit. They also have Steve Wilks as the defensive coordinator.

“One thing they have in common is they both love to send pressure. Steve Wilks, his final season in Carolina, blitzed a great deal. The Panthers had the eighth-highest blitz rate in the NFL that year. I’m interested in seeing if they send pressure on early downs to Rodgers because I dunno what the answers are for Aaron in those situations looking at this Steelers offense. You have to play this aggressively because you can’t just let him dink and dunk you to death.”

Sending pressure early and often at Rodgers is something the Steelers are familiar with, having done it against him last season as well as throughout his career in matchups with him in Green Bay.

At his age and playing behind an offensive line with plenty of question marks early in the season, turning up the heat on Rodgers and getting the Steelers out of rhythm early is the right call, should the Jets do it. They have the pieces to win up front without dialing up blitzes, and sending heat after Rodgers from various formations could really throw the Steelers’ offense off track, especially since their starters didn’t play together in the preseason.

While blitzing affects Rodgers, Kimes also believes the Steelers don’t have the pieces to have the answers in the quick passing game. However, DK Metcalf had a great training camp getting open quickly on slants and quick hitters, hooking up with Rodgers time and time again. The Steelers also have two dependable pass-catching tight ends in Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith who can serve as security blankets against the blitz.

Same for running back Jaylen Warren when he’s not pass protecting.

Part of the reason Kimes might not know the Steelers’ answers against the blitz is because we just haven’t seen it yet. That’s understandable.

Rodgers has been around a long time, though, and has plenty of experience against Glenn’s and Wilks’ defenses. Same with Arthur Smith. The Steelers will have something schemed up to deal with the blitzes the Jets throw at them. How effective they’ll be with those things schemed up remains to be seen.