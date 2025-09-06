Jets Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Steelers Game

The New York Jets have made two roster moves ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per the team, the Jets elevated WR Tyler Johnson while placing OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve.

Vera-Tucker suffered a torn triceps this week during practice, knocking him out for the season. It’s the second time he’s torn his triceps and the third season-ending injury he’s suffered during his career. Set to be New York’s starting right guard, it’s a big blow to the Jets’ offensive line and scheme that will rely heavily on running the ball.

New York is expected to replace Vera-Tucker with center Joe Tippmann, who will kick over to right guard. Josh Myers will take over as the Jets’ starting center. Despite the injury, the Jets didn’t elevate any offensive linemen from their practice squad as additional depth. Backups along the offensive line include Xavier Newman, Max Mitchell, and ex-Steeler Chukwuma Okorafor, who is questionable to play with a hand injury.

Johnson is a former fifth-round pick drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He’s appeared in 49 NFL games with eight starts, recording 76 receptions for 828 yards and four touchdowns. Last year, he caught 26 passes 291 yards and one touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson caught two passes for 27 yards in preseason action with the Jets. He’ll serve as depth behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Josh Reynolds.

Pittsburgh elevated CB James Pierre ahead of the game.

The Steelers and Jets kick off at 1 PM/EST Sunday.