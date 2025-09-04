Jets DC Offers Overview On Aaron Rodgers. We Must Play ‘Smart Football’

At 41-years-old, the big question for Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers entering his 21st NFL season is what does he have left in the tank?

Many seem to believe he still can play winning football. That’s what the Steelers are banking on, at least, and they’ll get their first look at Rodgers Sunday inside MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Rodgers is how he’ll deal with pressure — particularly blitzes — behind a young Steelers offensive line.

But Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is more worried about his unit being assignment-sound, being ready to make tackles quickly with Rodgers getting the ball out fast and making sure they don’t try to do too much to try and fool a quarterback who has seen and done it all.

“I can keep saying it over and over again. I see a first ballot Hall of Famer. It’s nothing that we can throw at him that he hasn’t seen,” Wilks said of Rodgers, according to video via the team’s website. “So when you bring in pressure, he already knows where he is going with the ball. So we gotta do a great job, as I said before, ready to make those tackles when those things happen. It is nothing that we’re gonna be able to throw at Aaron that he hasn’t seen before.

“Smart guy, can process things quickly. Gonna do a great job trying to survey, really survey the field and see exactly what we’re in defensively to try to get those guys in the right position to be successful.”

Having played 270 NFL games, including the playoffs, Rodgers has been there, done that. Nothing defensive coordinators throw at him at this point in his career will surprise him.

As Wilks said, Rodgers is going to get the ball out quick, so New York will have to tackle efficiently and limit the mistakes.

There’s a good chance the Jets will blitz and try to speed up Rodgers early and often, especially behind a young offensive line. Both Wilks and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn blitzed a ton as defensive coordinators last season in Carolina and Detroit, respectively. That shouldn’t change all that much in New York.

Rodgers is a unique challenge though, even at his age. Glenn might not have wanted him in New York and hasn’t been all that keen on talking about him in the week leading up to the matchup. But Wilks is still respectful of the quarterback he’s scheming against Sunday.

“The guy is still extremely smart,” Wilks said. “He’s seen it all. The one thing that we have to do is just really play smart football, be physical, be aggressive, and don’t really abandon our fundamentals and technique.”

It will be interesting to watch just how Rodgers and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith scheme against Wilks and the Jets’ defense. Chances are, it will be a conservative game plan to try and steal a win on the road. But deep down, Rodgers might want to stick it to Glenn.

Hopefully there’s some fireworks from the Steelers’ offense.