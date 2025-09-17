Jersey Numbers For Ja’Whaun Bentley, Other New Steelers Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the news official this morning that they signed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, WR Isaiah Hodgins and TE Matt Sokol to their practice squad. Per the team website, Bentley will wear No. 53, Hodgins will wear No. 82, and Sokol will wear No. 85.

Bentley’s No. 53 was last worn by Eku Leota, who spent most of last season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and was with the team until final roster cuts. The most notable Steeler to wear No. 53 was former C Maurkice Pouncey. OLBs Bryan Hinkle and Clark Haggans have also worn the number for the Steelers. Bentley has never worn No. 53, donning No. 51 and No. 8 during his time in New England.

Hodgins has never worn No. 82 as a pro, wearing No. 16 and No. 18 during his time with the New York Giants and being assigned No. 87 with the San Francisco 49ers during training camp and the preseason. The most recent Steeler to wear No. 82 was WR Lance McCutcheon, and it’s also been assigned to WRs Dez Fitzpatrick and Steven Sims recently. Hall of Fame WR John Stallworth is the most notable Steelers to wear No. 82.

Sokol’s No. 85 was last worn by Eric Ebron, and before that the number belonged to Xavier Grimble and Darius Heyward-Bey. Sokol wore No. 48 during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and No. 87 when he was with the New England Patriots in 2022 and 2023.

The Steelers have signed multiple former Patriots ahead of the teams’ Week 3 matchup, with Bentley and Jabrill Peppers, signed last week, the most notable of the two. The Steelers have struggled stopping the run, and Bentley has been a downhill thumper in the past and is an intriguing option on the practice squad. Hodgins also has NFL experience and was solid with the New York Giants in 2022, while Sokol, who was signed with the team releasing TE JJ Galbreath, is a good blocking tight end with eight NFL games to his name.

It’s unlikely any of the three play this Sunday, but Bentley could have a chance depending on the status of LB Patrick Queen, who suffered a rib injury in Week 2 and is currently dealing with an oblique injury.