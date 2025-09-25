Jerome Bettis Offers Vikings-Steelers Prediction: ‘Gonna See Some Fireworks’

Nearly 30 years ago RB Jerome Bettis played in the first NFL game in Ireland. Sunday, he’ll just be a fan. And like anyone watching from their seat, he has a prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m predicting that the Steelers pull it out,” Bettis said while speaking to media in Ireland earlier today via the team’s YouTube channel. “It’s gonna be a tight game. I think the Steelers pull out the game, 27-21. It’s gonna be not a high-scoring affair, but you’re gonna see some fireworks.”

The Steelers played a 1997 preseason game in Ireland against the Chicago Bears in Bettis’ second season with the team. Pittsburgh came out on top. This time the Steelers are playing for keeps in the NFL’s first regular-season contest in Ireland. Roughly 25,000 fans attended the 1997 game. Sunday, more than 70,000 are expected to watch them take on the Vikings.

No matter how Pittsburgh can claim victory, flying home with a win would be a massive boost heading into its bye week. That would put Pittsburgh 3-1 and sitting no worse than tied atop the AFC North heading into Week 5. With the Cincinnati Bengals playing without QB Joe Burrow, the Baltimore Ravens facing the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, and the Cleveland Browns taking on the Detroit Lions, the Steelers could make a case as one of the AFC North favorites.

Beating Minnesota won’t be easy. The Vikings are 4-0 in international games, including a 2013 London win over the Steelers. Minnesota is so comfortable playing internationally that the NFL is asking it to play back-to-back international games in different countries. After facing Pittsburgh in Dublin, Minnesota will travel to London to take on the Cleveland Browns next week.

Despite the challenge ahead, Bettis thinks Sunday ends in celebration for the Black and Gold.

“The Steelers are gonna come out victorious in the end,” he said.

If the game is close, Pittsburgh might have the edge. Even Minnesota’s players know the Steelers’ success in one-score games. The Vikings will hope for the fast start they enjoyed in their Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals as part of a rare back-to-back-to-back slate of AFC North games that will shape the start of their season.