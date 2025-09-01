Jaylen Warren Reacts To New Contract Extension

Monday’s been a long time coming for Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren. Inking a contract extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2027, Warren has travelled from unknown undrafted free agent to Steelers starting running back on a long-term deal. His journey didn’t happen in a single bound but step by step to get him in this position.

“Just working every day,” he told reporters via The Trib’s Chris Adamski following practice Monday. “I never looked towards the future. Always stayed present in that moment.”

That’s not just lip service from Warren, either. Watch him at any training camp practice this year and his approach hasn’t changed since signing after the 2022 NFL Draft. Running full speed every play to the end zone, even if it means a 60-yard sprint. Never taking his helmet off. Doing the big and small things coaches asked him to do. That mentality helped him making the team, find a role, and become Pittsburgh’s 2025 starter and its most recent successful undrafted player.

“It’s always something you dream about,” Warren said. “I didn’t know it would come this soon. I’m grateful it did.”

Warren was set to enter the season as a pending free agent. Pittsburgh made him the first Steelers back to sign an extension in 20 years and on paper, it has the top of its running back room locked down for the next several seasons. Warren is signed through 2027 while rookie Kaleb Johnson’s contract runs through 2028. It should be a position the Steelers won’t need to invest high draft capital into next offseason, placing their focus on quarterback, wide receiver, and other potential areas of need.

With new contracts come new expectations. Warren has yet to lead an NFL depth chart and will be counted on for more than seasons past. His 2024 season was hampered by injuries and Warren didn’t look healthy until late in the year. Pittsburgh can’t afford a slow start this season. How well the Steelers run the ball this year will go a long way in determining how much success QB Aaron Rodgers has. The more off his plate, the more effective he’ll be. Warren’s ready for the challenge, just as he’s been for all the ones before Monday.