Ja’Whaun Bentley Reveals He Had ‘A Few’ Teams Pursuing Him Before Choosing Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lacked physicality to start this season. That’s especially true for their defense. Through two games, that unit has gotten pushed around. They’ve been unable to stop the run. Specifically, their inside linebackers haven’t been good enough in that respect. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are both talented, but they aren’t great run stuffers. Therefore, the Steelers went out and signed veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to their practice squad. However, he revealed that they weren’t the only team pursuing him.

“No, I had a few in there,” Bentley said Wednesday via the team’s website. “None of that matters, though. I’m where I need to be.”

Bentley has been in the league since 2018, originally being a fifth-round pick by the New England Patriots. He was with them until this offseason, when they released him.

He should be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Steelers, too. Bentley had been a starter for the Patriots since 2020, and his strengths lie in run defense. While he’s not the best in coverage, that’s not what the Steelers are after. They need a downhill thumper, and Bentley fits that bill.

During that same session, Bentley explained why he chose the Steelers over other teams.

“It worked out. I feel like it’s all about timing. I put everything in God’s hands, I think everything’s a blessing. Coach [Mike] Tomlin knows a bunch of people that I know, especially me growing up. It’s been good. It’s got a family feel here. Not saying it’s not a family feel everywhere else, but this kind of felt like a good fit.”

Tomlin has been involved in football for decades, so it’s no surprise that he knows some people with whom Bentley is familiar. Perhaps the most notable name is former Steelers coach Brian Flores. Flores spent 2022 with the Steelers, but the bulk of his coaching career came with the Patriots. He was only with Bentley for one year, but was the linebackers coach, meaning the two likely worked together closely.

Now, Bentley has a chance to make an immediate impact with the Steelers. He could even play against his former team this week. However, the Patriots underwent some significant changes this offseason, so Bentley might not have much inside information.

Hopefully, he can help shore up the Steelers’ run defense. That’s been a problem going back to last year. If the team can’t figure it out, it will be a long season.