James Harrison Wasn’t ‘Happy’ With Steelers’ Defense In Week 1, But Not Ready To ‘Panic’ Yet

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense ended the 2024 season on a sour note. They were getting gashed on the ground, and that led to them suffering five-straight losses. While they worked to fix that this offseason, their defense had more of the same issues in Week 1. The New York Jets almost ran for 200 yards as a team against them. Luckily, the Steelers still won the game, but James Harrison wasn’t thrilled with their defensive performance.

“We gotta be able to stop the run,” Harrison said Monday on his Deebo and Joe podcast. “I was not impressed or happy with how our d-line was playing, how the whole defense was playing. We didn’t have any real consistency in stopping the run. I think they almost averaged five yards a carry.

“You add that to the fact that we didn’t have real consistent quarterback pressure on him to get him to be able to have to let the ball go sooner than he wanted to. That’s my biggest issue. I don’t see it as a panic. I just see it as concern. It’s the first game. You have guys that come out and play up. You have some guys that may get a little nervous and may not play up to the level that they’re capable of.”

When Harrison played for the Steelers, stopping the run was a big key to their success. Therefore, that probably adds to his dissatisfaction with how his former team played. Jets starting running back Breece Hall ran 107 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Also, Justin Fields put up 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

That opened things up for the Jets’ passing attack, which the Steelers also had trouble stopping. They couldn’t consistently pressure Justin Fields, only sacking him once. They didn’t meet their own standard.

However, it’s important to exercise a little bit of patience. Harrison is correct that it’s not time to panic yet. It’s only Week 1, and the Steelers added a lot of new players to their defense this offseason. They might need a little time to jell on the field. If they put up another underwhelming performance in Week 2, then maybe it’ll be time to be seriously worried.

Additionally, the Steelers’ defense stepped up when it was most needed. They smothered the Jets on their final two drives. The final drive was particularly clutch. The Steelers took the lead with around a minute remaining, but the Jets still had a chance to win. However, the Steelers shut them down, forcing a turnover on downs.

With the Seattle Seahawks set to come to Pittsburgh for Week 2, we’ll see if the Steelers’ defense looks any better. The Seahawks lost a close game in Week 1, and their offense didn’t look all that good. However, they’ve still got a lot of talent. That game should be a good test for how concerned fans should be with the Steelers’ defense. Hopefully, they leave some of their issues in Week 1.