James Harrison Sees ‘Improvement’ From Steelers’ OL In Pass Protection

Despite beating the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t answer all of the questions about their team. Their defense still had major issues, especially on third and fourth down, and their offense looked anemic for much of the game. However, it wasn’t all bad. For instance, the Steelers’ offensive line did a better job protecting Aaron Rodgers, not allowing him to get sacked once. James Harrison gave that group some praise for its performance.

“Run blocking always has to get better,” Harrison said Monday on his Deebo and Joe podcast. “I don’t think we had too much of an issue pass blocking, as far as how bad it had been the previous weeks. I see improvement. But also, we were going against a defense that isn’t a top defense. Just in the last couple of weeks, I think they may be 27th. It’s only two weeks in, but it’s still telling.”

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Patriots’ total defense was ranked 26th, so Harrison isn’t far off. However, that doesn’t tell the full story about that unit. During that same time span, the Patriots also led the league in sacks. While they struggled in some respects, like pass defense, they showed skill in rushing the passer.

That makes the Steelers’ offensive line’s performance a little more impressive. The Patriots doesn’t have a T.J. Watt, but they have solid group of pass rushers, including Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, and K’Lavon Chaisson.

However, even though the Steelers didn’t allow a sack, that doesn’t mean they were perfect in pass protection. Rodgers still took some hits. Also, the Steelers’ game plan likely helped neutralize the Patriots’ pass rush. They didn’t throw down the field too often, opting for short, quick passes.

Still, keeping Rodgers from getting sacked is a job well done, especially compared to how badly he got beat up over the first two weeks. He was sacked seven times over those two games, and that kind of punishment couldn’t continue.

While there were signs of encouragement from the Steelers’ offensive line, it’s too soon to declare that they’ve figured things out up front. They’ll get tested again in Week 4. The Steelers will play the Minnesota Vikings whose defensive coordinator is Brian Flores. He’s a creative mind, having interesting ways to dial up pressure. We’ll see if the Steelers’ offensive line can continue trending upward.