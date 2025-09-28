Jalen Ramsey Injured Against Vikings (Update)

UPDATE: Ramsey has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey limped off the field during the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The injury occurred on a Vikings first down play late in the third quarter. Ramsey pulled up while in coverage and appeared to grab his leg.

It appeared to be a soft-tissue injury, and Ramsey continued grabbing his leg as he walked to the bench. He’s a versatile piece for the Steelers’ secondary and losing him is a major blow for Pittsburgh’s defense.

As a whole, the Steelers are thin at cornerback with Joey Porter Jr. out. Darius Slay has gotten banged up each of the last two weeks but returned to the game today, while Cory Trice Jr. is on IR. Ramsey appeared to be in pain while he was on the bench and didn’t return to the field the rest of the drive.

This season, Ramsey has 10 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed. He’s down a good job getting downhill and making plays around the line of scrimmage, and his hit to knock the ball loose on WR Garrett Wilson in Week 1 helped secure a Steelers win.

James Pierre is next in line at cornerback for the Steelers, and the team may need to get creative without a clear backup slot corner with Ramsey out. Beanie Bishop Jr. is on the Steelers’ practice squad if it does wind up being a multi-week injury for Ramsey, but with the bye next week, he would have more time to recover if it is a more serious injury.

