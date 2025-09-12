Jalen Ramsey ‘Brought That Energy And Nastiness’ Like Joey Porter, James Harrison, Says Chris Hoke

Bringing in All-Pro DB Jalen Ramsey had Steelers HC Mike Tomlin giddy about the prospects for his defense in 2025. Although it didn’t debut as he would have liked, one can’t blame Ramsey for that. Indeed, he was one of only a couple defenders who came out of that game largely unblemished. Along with authoring the game-clinching play, he helped set the tone throughout the day.

Jalen Ramsey is a player many teams studied carefully coming out of Florida State in 2016. Accomplished at both safety and cornerback, he largely settled into a shutdown boundary cornerback. With the Steelers, he is playing a bit of everywhere, and making his mark. And some of that has to do with simply the presence he has on defense. Even old-time Steelers defenders like Chris Hoke are noticing.

“He reminds me of back in the day when I played, guys like Joey Porter, guys like James Harrison,” Hoke said of Ramsey after the Steelers beat the Jets on KDKA’s Extra Point program. “Guys that embraced being that edgy guy and brought that energy and nastiness to the field and so it’s good to see that back on the defensive side of the ball for the Steelers.”

Joey Porter in this case would be Senior, the father of Jalen Ramsey’s current teammate, Joey Porter Jr. The elder Porter spent most of his career with the Steelers, and he always brought a swag—and his mouth—along with him. James Harrison is just terrifying.

In his first game in the Black and Gold, Ramsey certainly packed his attitude. While he’s ready, willing, and able to jaw, historically, he has backed it up too. He did that on Sunday against the Jets, particularly working against WR Garrett Wilson. The two spent much of the game jawing. With the game on the line on fourth down, Ramsey broke up a pass with a hard hit that dislodged the ball from Wilson.

That was merely the exclamation point on Ramsey’s Steelers debut, a culmination of the tone he set all along. Earlier in the game, he laid a hard hit on QB Justin Fields, a clean one despite the ball already being thrown. While he incurred the wrath of the Jets’ offensive line, he drew a 15-yard penalty for his troubles. And he knew they might take the “easy bait”, as he called it, celebrating accordingly after the provocation worked.

The Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey over the summer break, sending a fifth-round pick and former All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins for him and TE Jonnu Smith. While Smith caught a touchdown pass and Ramsey helped clinch a win, the Dolphins suffered a blowout loss. Of course, both defenses allowed 30-plus points, so, you know, glass houses.

But if anybody is going to throw stones in the Steelers’ glass house, it’s Jalen Ramsey. And like Joey Porter before him, nobody’s going to tell him not to.