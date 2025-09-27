Jack Sawyer Is Crushing It On Special Teams

For rookie Jack Sawyer, everything is new. The NFL presents its own unique challenges and adjustments. But the most foreign element of Sawyer’s year so far is being thrust onto special teams, a requirement for any young backup outside linebacker in the NFL. He’s responded in a big way.

Mike Tomlin has consistently praised Sawyer for his contributions there. It’s not just lip service. Through three games, Sawyer is the Steelers’ leader in special teams tackles with four. Three of them came in last Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots. Here’s the team-wide tally.

Steelers’ Special Teams Tackle Leaders

Player Special Teams Tackles Jack Sawyer 4 Miles Killebrew 3.5 Chuck Clark 2.5 Payton Wilson 2 Carson Bruener 2 Ben Skowronek 2 Malik Harrison 1.5 Juan Thornhill 1 Kenneth Gainwell 1 Cole Holcomb 1 Brandin Echols 0.5

Sawyer’s even beating out special teams captain Miles Killebrew. Tackles are one thing. Snap counts are another. Sawyer’s logged plenty of time on the Steelers’ units. He’s worked on kick and punt teams, both coverage and return, in addition to the field goal block/rush team. He has 62 special teams snaps through three games, 10 more than he’s logged defensively.

To put that in perspective, Sawyer logged 102 total special teams snaps throughout his entire Ohio State career. He’s more than halfway there in Pittsburgh and will soon surpass his collegiate figure.

It’s not a shock. Sawyer was a starter and star in college. Those guys don’t cut their teeth on punt return. As an NFL backup, it’s a must. But it’s a real shift for a rookie whose head is already swimming, adjusting to all the challenges the NFL presents. In the preseason, Sawyer showed his conditioning by playing heavy defensive and special teams snaps. Now, his primary work comes for Danny Smith instead of DC Teryl Austin, and he’s making plays. Here’s a look at the three tackles Sawyer recorded against the Patriots.

Don’t overlook that, either. Pittsburgh’s kick coverage was much improved in Week Three, helping the Steelers win the field position battle—an area they lost in the first two games.

Sawyer will continue this role throughout his rookie year and probably most, if not the entirety, of his rookie contract. Unless he becomes a full-time starter, Sawyer has to help out on special teams. He’s embraced the grind. That doesn’t come easily to everyone. Especially former top high school recruits, Sawyer was a five-star who starred at one of college football’s most powerful programs. Sawyer’s doing the dirty work and doing a great job of it.