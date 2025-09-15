Jack Sawyer Credits T.J. Watt For First NFL Sack: ‘I Told Him Thank You’

T.J. Watt received a hefty contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Micah Parsons has since surpassed that number, but Watt is still making a ton of money. With that new price tag came the expectation that Watt would continue to be one of the best defenders in the NFL. Unfortunately, through two games, he’s yet to register a sack, but rookie Jack Sawyer wants it to be known that Watt is still having a major impact in games.

“He might not have a sack yet, but he’s getting triple- and quadruple-teamed,” Sawyer said Monday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “On my sack, he had three guys on him, so I told him, ‘Thank you.’ He affects the game in so many ways, even when it might not show up on the stat sheet.

“He’s the best in the world, so obviously the team that we’re playing is going to have a game plan for him, or else he’s gonna destroy it. For him, he’s been affecting the game in so many more ways than the average eye might see. His numbers are gonna come, we know that.”

Sawyer’s sack came on a second-and-goal with around four minutes left in the game. However, it wouldn’t have happened without Watt, who had a tight end, a lineman, and a running back trying to block him.

That freed up Sawyer to make a big play. He was working as the third outside linebacker on the field, and he got a free rush on Sam Darnold because of the attention Watt commanded.

Therefore, even though Watt doesn’t have sack yet, he’s creating opportunities for other players. At this stage of his career, teams know that Watt can single-handedly wreck their game plans.

As a result, they devote a ton of attention to Watt, not only as a pass rusher but as a run defender, too. Most of the Steelers’ run defense woes have come when teams run to the side opposite of Watt.

Despite that, the Steelers still need more from Watt. For as much money as he’s making, they need him to make big plays. Their defense has been floundering to start this season. Having Watt get back to making big plays would help that unit get untracked. Sawyer is confident that Watt will start filling the stat sheet again. Hopefully, that comes sooner rather than later.