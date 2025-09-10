Jabrill Peppers Calls Steelers ‘Great Fit,’ Aims To Be Another Versatile Weapon For Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a bit thin at safety following DeShon Elliott’s injury Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but fortunately for the organization, a great fit for its scheme and the culture was surprisingly available on the open market.

Enter 29-year-old Jabrill Peppers, a player the Steelers have coveted dating back to his days at Michigan.

Pittsburgh signed the veteran safety to a one-year deal Wednesday, giving them more depth and physicality at the position. While Elliott reportedly won’t miss much time with his MCL sprain, Pittsburgh should feel quite comfortable with the experienced and versatile Peppers added to the room.

“I think it’s a great fit. It’s just little different things and knowing what you’re doing, so just go to get locked in on the details,” Peppers said of his new team and how he will get up to speed, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X. “Get out there a little bit more and shake the rust off, so I should be alright.”

Newest Steeler Jabril Peppers: pic.twitter.com/6ztJPB6lab — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 10, 2025

Peppers was a surprise cut by the Patriots in late August, one year after being a team captain under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. New head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t see him as a good enough fit, leading to the Patriots cutting ties with Peppers.

That worked out well for the Steelers as Peppers brings serious NFL experience to the table. He’s played in 99 career games with 85 starts and has racked up more than 500 tackles, 30 tackle for loss and seven career interceptions. He’s added another six forced fumbles and can line up all over and make plays.

Last season in New England, Peppers played in just six games but started all six and finished with 40 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. In his career he’s played more than 5,000 snaps, including 1,804 at free safety, 1,760 in the box and 902 in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s at his best around the line of scrimmage, much like Elliott, and should combine with veteran Chuck Clark to pick up the slack at safety while Elliott is out. That versatility is what attracted the Steelers to Peppers, and he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him.

“It’s always exciting when you got a lot of guys can do various things,” Peppers said of joining a deep secondary. “But I’m excited to join the family, help this team in any way I can, be another versatile asset. Can’t wait to see how it looks, but it’s basically on me how fast I can pick up the defense, and that’s just on me to be a professional, get in the playbook, try to pick it up as fast as I can, so I get out there, I help this ballclub win some football games.”

Peppers will wear No. 40 for the Steelers and could be ready to go as soon as Sunday in the Steelers’ home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.