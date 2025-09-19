Jabrill Peppers Admits Playing Patriots After Cutting Him ‘Does Mean A Little More For Me’

The New England Patriots cut Jabrill Peppers at the end of August. Now with the Steelers, he admits he is eager to face his former team. For the third week in a row, the Steelers have a “revenge game” of sorts, first with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, then DK Metcalf and the Seahawks. Peppers doesn’t have nearly the same sort of role in Pittsburgh, but all the same, he has something to prove.

“I’m the type of guy that this does mean a little more for me”, Peppers told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about playing the Patriots. “This is the first time I had a situation like this — getting cut and then playing the team that cuts you like two weeks later. Typically, in other places, I was there the whole year and then they didn’t sign me back”.

A first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Peppers was traded to the New York Giants before his third season. After finishing out his rookie contract, he signed with the Patriots. For whatever reason, under new HC Mike Vrabel, they chose to move on after three seasons. Now he returns as a member of the Steelers, eager to show what they’re missing. This isn’t the first time he has played a former team, but the timing and release heightens the situation.

“You can’t let your emotions get the best of you”, Peppers admitted. “You have to treat it like another game, but if I’m being honest, it’s definitely going to be a little extra for me”.

Jabrill Peppers isn’t the only former Patriots defender in this reunion, however. Daniel Ekuale and the recently-signed Ja’Whaun Bentley all played with Peppers in New England for the past three-plus years. Bentley is currently on the practice squad, but could still potentially play on Sunday.

The Steelers signed Peppers after Week 1 when starting S DeShon Elliott went down with an injury. Elliott still hasn’t returned, with Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark assuming the starting roles. This week, it sounds as though Peppers will be incorporated into the mix after only playing special teams last game.

Jabrill Peppers, who will turn 30 in early October, is now with his fourth team since signing with the Steelers. In his first two seasons in the league, he gained experienced playing in the AFC North. Of course, he also knows what it’s like to play for the Patriots, and has some insights into Vrabel.

Although he hasn’t played yet on defense, coaches have praised his communication skills. A nine-year veteran with over 5,000 snaps to his name, he adds yet another very experienced defender into the mix. That’s been a common theme this offseason, joining Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Thornhill, Clark, and others.

With 511 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 7 interceptions, and 6 forced fumbles, Jabrill Peppers is a bit of a do-everything player. If the Steelers put him on defense on Sunday, that’s just about exactly what they’ll ask him to do. And he’ll be happy to do, it, especially if he can show his old team up.