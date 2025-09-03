J.J. Watt ‘Most Excited’ To See Steelers’ New-Look Offense In Season Opener: ‘A Lot Of Anticipation’

For the first time inside an NFL stadium this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers will debut Aaron Rodgers under center with a number of new offensive weapons, including wide receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Jonnu Smith.

None of the three played in the preseason as head coach Mike Tomlin played things cautiously in meaningless football. But Sunday at 1 PM/ET, they’ll have to hit the ground running against the New York Jets in the season opener.

Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, the older brother of Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, will be on the call for the game on CBS with Ian Eagle. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon, J.J. Watt highlighted the new-look Steelers offense as the thing he’s most looking forward to in the season opener at MetLife Stadium.

“I think there’s a lot of anticipation because you have Aaron Rodgers, you have DK Metcalf. You want to see what this offense looks like, what Arthur Smith can do, how’s that gonna match up,” Watt said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Is Aaron Rodgers gonna be under center a bunch running the play-action game and the run game that Arthur Smith likes? Are they gonna shift it more towards that shotgun drop back game?

“Really excited to see that. We literally don’t know besides the little practice clips that we have.”

JJ Watt to McAfee on 2025 Steelers: "I'm really looking forward to seeing how this Steelers team performs.. There's a lot of anticipation and you wanna see how this offense looks" #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/UXrF0rHzLc — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 3, 2025

Outside of some practice clips and observations from training camp, there’s very little known about Rodgers and the Steelers offense under coordinator Arthur Smith. The Steelers have a play style they want to get to offensively, which focuses on running the football, utilizing play-action and taking shots deep.

But much of that comes from under center. Rodgers hasn’t been all that comfortable operating from there late in his career. So, all eyes will be on how the Steelers operate with Rodgers.

He’s spoken time and time again about it being Smith’s offense and feeling comfortable in it, also highlighting the ability to collaborate with his new offensive coordinator. So, some of Rodgers’ fingerprints should be on the offense Sunday in New York. It will be fascinating to watch.

So, too, will the new-look defense that features a handful of big-name additions this offseason.

“I mean you got Jalen Ramsey back there, you have T.J. obviously, who knows, but you assume Cam [Heyward]’s gonna be out there on game day, so it’s a really strong defense when you look at it,” Watt said. “I think it’s the offense that’s the most exciting to see what that looks like, ’cause we really don’t know yet.”

The defense has the potential to be great. Players believe it could be one of the best in the league. Safety Juan Thornhill even believes it could be the best of all-time, as outlandish as that seems.

It all comes back to the offense, though. The defense will do its part and should be able to handle Justin Fields and the Jets’ offense. But the offense has to be able to do some things on Sunday to help out if Pittsburgh wants to win a matchup featuring two physical, athletic defenses with star talent across the board.