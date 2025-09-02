‘It’s No Storyline For Me’: Justin Fields Keeping It ‘Straight Ball’ Against Steelers

After Russell Wilson injured his calf in training camp, Justin Fields started the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first six games of the 2024 season. He did well, winning four of them. Then, he was sent back to the bench as soon as Wilson was healthy again.

Now, Fields is starting his new chapter with a team that’s starting a new chapter of its own. A new regime and a new quarterback in New York kick off the Jets’ season against the, ahem. visiting Steelers on Sunday. Fields isn’t paying extra attention to this matchup though, and he’s grateful for his time in Pittsburgh.

“I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason,” Fields said Tuesday while speaking to the media. “I was in a spot last year where I was able to see the game from a different perspective. I learned a lot from Russ, and just all the other vets there.”

If you paid any attention to Fields’ demeanor during his time with the Steelers, this answer should come as no surprise. He’s about as low-key as it gets, and his calm, respectful nature helped him win over a lot of the Steelers’ locker room last year. Even after heading back to the bench in Week 7, he kept the same mindset.

Field will see a lot of familiar faces Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Despite that, Justin Fields insists he is just focusing on football.

“It’s no storyline for me,” Fields said. “It’s ball for me. So I’ll let you guys kinda handle the storylines, the news lines and stuff like that. In the locker room, we just keep it straight ball.”

If Fields does have some extra motivation, it’s hard to blame him. Fields wasn’t the first choice in Pittsburgh, and when he got his chance, he did a solid job. He looked much better than during his time in Chicago suggested, limited his mistakes, and won games.

Even the two games the Steelers lost in his two starts were close ones with a few bad breaks mixed in. And yet, he went back to the bench when Wilson was healthy. He even considered coming back to Pittsburgh this offseason, but the Steelers clearly didn’t value him as much as the Jets did from a financial standpoint.

Now, he has a chance to prove the Steelers, who chose to wait on Aaron Rodgers, wrong. This is a chance for Fields to take a true leap in his career and find some stability. He can get off to a good start with on a win on Sunday, but he isn’t paying this game any extra mind.