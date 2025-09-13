‘It’s Fun:’ Jalen Ramsey Loves Playing Football With An Edge

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has seen and done just about everything a defensive back can do in the NFL. From winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams to playing for multiple franchises, his latest stop the Pittsburgh Steelers where he made an instant impact in a Week One victory over the New York Jets. Ramsey sealed the win by breaking up a fourth down passing attempt from QB Justin Fields to WR Garrett Wilson.

“It’s fun,” he said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel when asked about his post-play activity. “I mean, that’s all I can really say about that. It’s fun. It’s a part of the game. Keeping the game of football fierce and competitive is just a part of it.”

Ramsey has definitely had his fair share of on field individual rivalries. A well-known one was a rivalry with now-teammate DK Metcalf. That included a fight in 2019 as members of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Ramsey’s fierce competitive nature was on full display Sunday against the Jets. Not only on the Wilson pass breakup to end things, but also a big hit on now Jets and former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against New York.

Although his fierce competitive nature can be of massive benefit for the Steelers, it can also be a cause for concern. Ramsey is no stranger to fines from defensive plays. Last season when he was fined north of $16,000 for a shove on New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the face.

Ramsey is definitely the type of player who fans love to have on their favorite team, while opposing fans can’t stand the way he plays and the impact he has on the game. There’s always a line to walk between playing intense and playing smart, but Ramsey walked it well against the Jets. The flags that flew were on the opponent, not him, save for a questionable personal foul even Mike Tomlin disagreed with.

Ramsey makes his Pittsburgh home opening debut this Sunday as the Steelers face the Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. He’s ready for everything the home atmosphere has to bring, including “Renegade.”

“Yeah, I’ve heard a little bit about that,” he said. “I’ll just embrace that part of the journey when it gets here on Sunday. I’ll be amped and focused anyway.”