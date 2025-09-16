‘It’s Definitely Schematics’: Trai Essex Says Steelers’ Defense Doesn’t Have ‘Talent Issue’

Pittsburgh built its defense like a blockbuster cast, but two games in, the sequel’s already a flop. The Steelers are fielding one of the NFL’s worst units. Is this the result of aging stars all declining at once, or coaching and scheme gone wrong?

“It’s not a talent issue. It’s definitely schematics,” former Steelers OL Trai Essex said via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show.

How Essex explains his point brings up the cognitive dissonance happening with this defense. He proceeds to almost exclusively bring up talent-related issues after pointing to scheme.

“First of all, I don’t think [Keeanu] Benton should be a nose, I think he should be a 3-tech. We’re missing Derrick Harmon, but our run defense can’t be contingent on one player not playing. We need to be better. And I think our biggest issue, and I think it’s starting to rear its ugly head and it’s starting to be shown on film, is our second level. Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen just aren’t a force right now.”

2x Super Bowl champion @TraiDay79 says the talent is there on the Steelers defense, it's just the scheme sinks. pic.twitter.com/fBhnWmr6NP — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 16, 2025

The inside linebackers have a tough job as the main communicators on defense, and they have run and pass responsibilities that have to be decided in a split second. Their job is being made more difficult by a defensive line that can’t hold up at the point of attack. It’s more difficult for a linebacker to stay in the correct gap if the gaps get muddied by a defensive front that falls apart. But they are also compounding the issue with poor play of their own.

Essex used the example of the final Kenneth Walker III touchdown on 3rd and goal from the 19-yard line.

Payton Wilson is aligned pretty wide to the play side and takes himself out of the play by going around the block to the inside. Patrick Queen did something similar on the other end of the play, scraping across the field through blocks. Especially for Wilson, he can’t give up outside contain and needs to do whatever necessary to force the running back inside toward help.

Those are plays Wilson used to be able to make in college as the fastest player on the field. It clearly doesn’t work that way in the NFL.

They obviously have plenty of talent on this defense, but who is really playing up to that potential right now? Maybe Jalen Ramsey, but the list isn’t much longer than that. Good players need to play good football. But some of the schematic issues aren’t helping as they fail to make adjustments and get beat by the same concepts over and over again.