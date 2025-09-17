‘It’s Backfiring:’ Doug Whaley Criticizes Steelers’ Use Of Jalen Ramsey

When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired standout defensive back Jalen Ramsey in a shocking trade with the Miami Dolphins on June 30, the expectation was the Steelers were getting a versatile, experienced defensive back who could move all over and wear a number of hats, giving them schematic flexibility.

So far though, as injuries mount in the secondary, that’s simply not been the case with Ramsey.

Sure, he’s had some great moments in the first two weeks, like the final drive against the New York Jets in Week 1, sealing the win with a huge hit on Garrett Wilson, and the interception in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

But those great moments have been few and far between, and in Week 2 against Seattle Ramsey got exposed a bit in coverage.

That has former NFL GM Doug Whaley, a current analyst on 93.7 The Fan, a bit frustrated with how the Steelers are deploying Ramsey.

“You are one of the top cover corners, press cover corners in the era that you played. We’re gonna put you on number one receiver for the rest of the year,” Whaley said of what the Steelers should do with Ramsey, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “JPJ [Joey Porter Jr.]? You be a student of him and you learn how to be that number one, lockdown corner. So guess what that does? Gives you a lockdown corner now and it gives you one in waiting and then you can do your rest of your defense off of that. They’re not doing that.

“Let’s move them here, there, there. That’s that coaching like, ‘Oh, I’m going to outsmart them,’ and it’s backfiring. So just line up and play. You have these dogs that you believe are dogs. Put ’em in a position just to do what they do and stop making it about your defense. Stop trying to be right and get it right.”

Lining up and playing defense should be relatively simple, especially with the talent the Steelers have on that side of the football. But the Steelers are struggling with the basics there, and instead are aiming to move players around, especially in the secondary, and have positionless football.

Ramsey can do it, but he struggled with it Sunday.

It wasn’t just Cooper Kupp the Steelers and Ramsey had issues with either. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a monster day and had one of the biggest plays of the game against Ramsey late in the fourth quarter, calling his own shot.

On the season, Ramsey has been charged with allowing 10 receptions on 13 targets for 134 yards and one touchdown. Though he does have an interception and three pass breakups, Ramsey has had some issues in coverage, especially in Week 2.

In the loss to the Seahawks, Ramsey allowed nine receptions on 11 targets for 128 yards. The 43-yarder to Smith-Njigba was the backbreaker as he burned Ramsey on a post route, making the play to all but clinch the win.

After galvanizing the defense in Week 1 on the road, Ramsey struggled in Week 2 and was targeted time and time again. Injuries in the secondary are hindering the Steelers, putting more of a workload on Ramsey’s plate.

Ramsey struggled to cover in the middle of the field, and communication wasn’t great on the touchdown he allowed, which came on the same Yankee concept the Jets beat the Steelers on for a touchdown in Week 1.

He’s still adjusting to his role in Pittsburgh and the scheme, so patience is key. But right now, Ramsey hasn’t been that true lockdown player the Steelers envisioned. And maybe that’s because they’re asking too much of him with all the different roles he’s handling.