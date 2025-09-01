‘It’s About To Get Interesting:’ Adam Schefter Unsure If Cam Heyward Will Play Week One

Jaylen Warren is the latest Pittsburgh Steeler to receive a new contract. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward is still waiting for his. In an offseason where the Steelers have spent money on external and internal players, Heyward’s months-long request of a revised contract hasn’t been addressed.

Leading ESPN’s Adam Schefter to wonder if Heyward will play Sunday against the New York Jets.

“They have not resolved that,” Schefter said on Monday’s The Pat McAfee Show, referencing the contract situation between Heyward and the team. “They’ve not been able to figure it out. And so I would think it’s gonna be really interesting to see if Cam Heyward is on the practice field on Wednesday as the Steelers get ready to open their season on Sunday against the Jets.”

During training camp, Heyward told reporters his contract request occurred in February around the NFL Combine. Since, there’s been no movement on tweaking Heyward’s deal that he signed one year ago. A contract that provided him security through 2026 but no additional new guaranteed money. After an All-Pro season that proved he can still play at a high level, Heyward wants a pay bump to better reflect his leaguewide standing.

To send that message, Heyward sat out chunks of training camp. He worked in full during the Steelers’ acclimation period in Latrobe, the first four practices, but did not participate in team periods the rest of the way. During the one day he spoke to reporters, Heyward left the door open to sitting out Week 1. He returned to team action after Pittsburgh broke camp but hasn’t fully committed to playing in the regular season.

“It’s about to get interesting there,” Schefter said. “And again, maybe Cameron Heyward says, ‘I’m gonna play on this deal.’ It didn’t sound that way early in the summer, but we’ll find out.”

Recent comments on Heyward’s podcast suggests he will suit up. In the latest aired episode that was recorded during camp, WR Ben Skowronek teased Heyward about playing this year.

“Are you going to play for us this season?” WR Ben Skowronek said. “Cam, the world wants to know. What’s going on?”

“They already know by this point,” Heyward replied. “My teammates know.”

The joking nature of the conversation implied Heyward will play, even if he’s dissatisfied without a new contract. Above all, Heyward wants to win and experience that playoff success that is missing on his long NFL resume. It’s hard to see him sticking to the sidelines in such a critical season and point of his career, especially after he was named a team captain Monday.

With a Monday “bonus” day, Heyward dressed and at least took part in the individual portion of practice.

Cam Heyward and the rest of the defensive front @KDKA #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/okKG6FbpMa — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) September 1, 2025

Pittsburgh will issue its first injury report Wednesday. If Heyward is limiting himself in any way, it’ll be reported. Though it’s hard to fathom Heyward sitting out the season opener, it’s one of the final boxes to check before the ball is kicked off this weekend.