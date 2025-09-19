‘It Did Not Feel Good’: What Corliss Waitman Learned From His ‘Worst Punt’ Last Season

Corliss Waitman contributed to one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ugliest losses in 2024. His 15-yard shank in the heavy snow gave the Cleveland Browns a short field at the worst possible time with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Browns went on to win the game, which foreshadowed the Steelers’ collapse down the stretch of the season.

That moment still bugs Waitman, but he learned a lot from it. He referred to it as his “welcome to the NFL” moment on The Arthur Moats Experience podcast.

“I’m not hiding [from it],” Waitman said. “It was the snow globe game. I had my worst punt. Then I realized, ‘Man this is the AFC [North], it’s gonna be bad weather. You gotta be ready for whatever and no excuses.’ It did not feel good. Nobody doesn’t like not performing.

“I realized this city demands excellence because it’s an excellent city, it’s an excellent organization. The standard is the standard.”

Here is the punt.

Waitman fought through a lot of adversity early in his career. He was a highly recruited punter out of high school. choosing the University of South Alabama to honor his father. He went undrafted in 2020 and got his first opportunity with the Steelers before being cut and signed to the practice squad. He was eventually released and had short stints with three other teams before getting another opportunity in Pittsburgh following Cameron Johnston’s injury.

He chose Pittsburgh in the first place because special teams coordinator Danny Smith promised him a fair competition. That eventually turned out to be true as he unexpectedly beat out Johnston, whom the team thinks very highly of, for the job this season.

If Waitman remains with the Steelers long enough, he will undoubtedly find himself in another snowy game like the one in Cleveland last year. Now he knows what to expect, and he knows he never wants to feel the way he felt a year ago when he contributed to a loss in the division.