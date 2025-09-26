Isaac Seumalo Is Among ‘Most Underpaid’ Guards In NFL, Mason Cole Says

If you happen to follow former Pittsburgh Steelers C Mason Cole on social media, you’d know that he completely transformed his body from NFL lineman to Ironman endurance athlete. He may be away from the game of football, but he still describes himself as a football junkie and follows along with his former team. In a recent podcast appearance, he had high praise for his former teammate OG Isaac Seumalo.
“He doesn’t say much, but man he’s a really good football player,” Cole said via Brian Batko’s Chipped Ham & Football Podcast on Post-Gazette Sports. “I think he’s maybe one of the most underpaid guards in this league. He deserves all he’s making and more. Super talented, is a really good leader. Doesn’t lead vocally, but leads by example. And the way he goes about things and the way he prepares. He’s a good mentor too, man. He teaches these young guys and takes [them] under [his] wing.”
Seumalo is in the final year of his three-year contract with the Steelers. He was brought in to be a stabilizing veteran force throughout the youth movement on the offensive line. He watched all four spots around him change with Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Troy Fautanu all new to the team over the last few seasons. According to Cole, that veteran presence is invaluable to teaching the young players.
It’s hard for guards to gain notoriety in the NFL unless they are Alan Faneca or David DeCastro levels of dominant, but Seumalo is technically sound, strong as an ox, and one of the most intelligent players on the team. Future Hall of Fame C Jason Kelce had extremely high praise for Seumalo back when the Steelers initially signed him.
The Steelers opted to not extend Seumalo before the season. He is scheduled to hit free agency at 32 years old next offseason if he wants to continue his career. He last received a three-year $24 million contract before the 2023 season.
He is tied for the 26th biggest salary at the position with big contracts recently given out to players like Tyler Smith, Luke Goedeke, and Trey Smith. Seumalo wouldn’t command top dollar at his age, but he could cash in one more time if he has another strong season after a Pro Bowl appearance in 2024.
The Steelers could very well opt to retain his services on a one or two-year deal to help complete the transition of the offensive line. It might be wise to do so if they finally find some stability with their young group by the end of this season.
Isaac Seumalo isn’t one of the first players that come to mind when you think of the best players on the team, but he’s quietly been one of the only things holding the offensive line together for three years now.