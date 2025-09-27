Is Nick Herbig Auditioning For Starting Job?

Is Nick Herbig auditioning for a starting job with Alex Highsmith out?

Ask just about anybody within the Steelers about Nick Herbig, and they’re liable to use the word “starter” to describe him. Technically, he isn’t a starter, playing behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. However, the organization firmly believes he has starting ability, and his production backs it up.

In about 700 defensive snaps, Herbig has 9.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and an interception. He has a way of making plays, and that’s hard to ignore. Of course, the Steelers also really like Alex Highsmith, who recorded a sack this season before his latest injury.

The issue with Highsmith is that you find yourself worrying about the next injury. Prior to last season, he only ever missed one game, but over the last two, he has missed eight and counting, including Sunday. And even when on the field, he has also had to play through injuries, his performance reflecting that. Of course, Nick Herbig has had injuries, too, missing four games last year and this year’s opener.

Still, the Steelers owe Highsmith $30 million in base salary over the next two years, and Herbig is due for a contract extension after this season. If they don’t pay him starter money, they can hardly expect to keep him. Assuming he has another starter-worthy season, he’s not signing a modest contract extension in 2026.

And you can’t really pay three edge rushers starter money. They already have two on the books, including T.J. Watt’s rather large contract. At some point, they have to make a decision because it’s hard to imagine both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig on the roster in 2027.

Of course, Herbig can go on to play merely average, just-above-replacement-level football and happily sign a modest extension next summer. There is still a lot of football left to play before they have to make a decision. A lot of football for both Herbig and Highsmith, one hopes. It would be a shame if injuries were to decide for them.

