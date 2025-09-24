Is Broderick Jones Nearing End Of His Leash?

Is Broderick Jones nearing the end of his leash?

Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Broderick Jones is not looking like the Steelers’ future left tackle. At this point, I don’t know that we can even discuss “The Future”—we could be talking about, say, midseason. Although the Steelers have no good options behind him, a leash has only so many links to it.

The question is, how long is Pittsburgh’s leash for Broderick Jones? How much “growing pain” are they willing to tolerate before they try something else? Mind you, the “something else” seems to be Calvin Anderson, which is not great. But it’s worth bearing in mind that they’ve benched him before.

Remember, Troy Fautanu was going to be the full-time, every-down starter in Week 3 of last season before injuring his knee. Jones blew his shot the week before, coming off the bench, and he was going to be staying on the bench for the rest of the year. Jones said himself they tried to make him the swing tackle. The only reason he remained in the starting lineup is because Fautanu went down with his injury.

Of course, the Steelers had Fautanu last year to usurp Broderick Jones. Now they have Calvin Anderson, and that is a very different conversation. It’s entirely possible that, even if Jones is bad, Anderson will be even worse.

But there is a point at which you have to try and to find out. Where that point is for the Steelers with Jones, I have no idea. My sense is that they aren’t nearly there, but the bye week is always a logical time at which to re-evaluate things, to self-scout, and all that fun stuff. Surely, there will be discussions about the offensive line taking place that week, and especially about Jones.

One can make the argument that Jones is only three games into his career at left tackle. There is some truth to that, even if he is in his third NFL season with plenty of starting experience. And remember, he was supposed to be better, “natural”, on the left side. He can and should continue to get better—but if he doesn’t, there are discussions that need to take place.

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are in the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.