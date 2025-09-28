Ireland Crowd Feels Like ‘Legit Home Game’ For Steelers, Reporter Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have lost a home game on their schedule in the sense that they get one fewer game at Acrisure Stadium, but Steelers Nation is everywhere, and that doesn’t just apply to the continental United States. The fan presence has been obvious all week in the streets of Dublin, and now they are quite clearly outnumbering Minnesota Vikings fans at Croke Park.

“When we were in London in 2013, you saw jerseys from all 32 teams. Yes, there were Steelers fans, but it did not have this feel here,” Missi Matthews said via 102.5 DVE’s pregame show. “You literally feel like it’s a home game, like a legit home game with the amount of people…The fandom is outrageous, contagious. This has just been such a lovely experience.”

Here are a couple of shots of pregame events and fans walking to the stadium. Notice the lack of purple and Steelers jerseys aplenty.

Fans marching to the stadium #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/taoE07WqlZ — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) September 28, 2025

You would be hard pressed to find ANY purple in this crowd and it’s NOT an exclusive #Steelers tailgate. Open to everyone here in Dublin pic.twitter.com/tJHWNueGD5 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 28, 2025

During the DVE segment, the players walked out onto the field, and Matthews noted, “can’t really see purple anymore” in the sea of terrible towels. You could hear the loud cheers coming from the crowd. Mind you, this isn’t your typical NFL stadium. Croke Park fits 82,300 fans compared to Acrisure Stadium’s 68,400. The roar of a home crowd will feel a little different on the football pitch.

Here is a shot from inside the stadium, via Gerry Dulac.

See for yourself this crazy pro Steelers crowd pic.twitter.com/Bd1mzNRlAn — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 28, 2025

With it being a home game, we can expect the Steelers’ Renegade anthem to play late in the game before the defense takes the field. That should be a rockin’ environment for the fans.

Aaron Rodgers noted that international crowds don’t always know when to cheer. In their sport of football (soccer), you cheer when your team has the ball. In American football, the home crowd cheers for the defense, making communication difficult for the opposing offense. Aaron Rodgers noted that in an interview this week, and is probably fully prepared to use a silent count in front of a Steelers-friendly crowd.

It might just be loud the entire game, especially if the Steelers perform well.