Insider: T.J. Watt ‘Finally Came Alive’, Started To ‘Round Into Form’ Against New England

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed T.J. Watt to a massive contract extension in July. The deal earned him over $40 million per year and made him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback for a short time.

Through the first two games of the season, Watt hadn’t played up to that price tag. He didn’t record a sack, or even a pressure in either matchup. That changed Sunday in the Steelers’ 21-14 win over the New England Patriots.

“T.J. Watt finally came alive,” NFL insider Jonathan Jones said after the game on CBS Sports HQ. “And it was what we were waiting for and have been looking for from T.J. Watt.”

For much of the first two weeks, teams found it easy to minimize Watt with relentless chips and double teams. Against New England, Watt notched his first sack with a straight-speed rush around right tackle Morgan Moses.

Even on that play, he gets chipped by the tight end. But he manages to beat Moses around the edge. Watt’s second sack showed a similar effort, but it took him a little longer to bring Drake Maye down.

This is mostly a coverage sack, which is a very good sign for the Steelers. Last week defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was worried about the secondary and hinted it could be to blame for the lack of sacks registered by the front seven. This is an example of the two units working together. The secondary doesn’t allow anyone to break open, and without any options Maye can’t escape the pressure from Watt.

His performance came at an important time, for both the team and himself. Watt entered the game amid a long sack drought, his last one coming all the way back in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles last season. According to Jones, this is the version of T.J. Watt he wanted to see when casting his vote for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

“I’m an AP voter on all the big awards,” Jones said. “And I remember, about midway through December, it was like, I wanted T.J. Watt to win Defensive Player of the Year. He just had to get a sack somewhere in there. He wound up losing that award to Pat Surtain II. Now, he’s starting to round into form.”

When Watt is playing at his best, he impacts the game at every level. That’s exactly what he did Sunday. In addition to two sacks, he forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and had two tackles for a loss. It was a great all-around performance from the definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler.

With much of the defense still struggling, the Steelers need Watt to continue playing at an elite level. He brought that Sunday.