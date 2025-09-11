Insider Speculates On Tyreek Hill Trade Compensation If Dolphins Look To Move Him

Going back to last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been trying to upgrade their No. 2 wide receiver spot. For a brief moment this offseason, they had their answer, but then, they traded George Pickens. Since then, they’ve poked around a few different receivers, but they haven’t made any significant additions. However, perhaps that could change if Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill becomes available.

“Could he potentially be on the move?” NFL insider James Palmer said recently on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel. “Certainly. Could it be closer to the trade deadline? That’s much more likely. This could be a fourth-round pick. This could be a fifth-round pick. It could be somewhere in that range, but it’s not something that the Dolphins are entertaining right now, to my understanding.

“It’s something they didn’t entertain in the offseason. Teams called during the offseason as they were watching the Dolphins go through this process. Teams asked, and the Dolphins said no. Could that change before the course of the trade deadline? Certainly, but it’s way too early to do that.”

Hill has been one of the best receivers in the league for several years. His speed makes him electric, and he has been a first-team All-Pro multiple times. In 2023, he posted his third straight season of over 100 receptions, pairing that with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

However, Hill had a down year in 2024. He caught 81 passes for 954 yards and six touchdowns. That’s still a fine year, but it doesn’t meet Hill’s standards. His relationship with the Dolphins looked like it soured last season, culminating in a trade request this offseason.

While he walked that back eventually, things still seem tense in Miami. Hill had an underwhelming Week 1, catching four passes for 40 yards as the Dolphins got blown out by the Indianapolis Colts.

If things continue to go wrong for the Dolphins, then maybe Hill will be on the move. If Palmer is correct, then it shouldn’t cost much in the way of draft capital to acquire him. While he could be on the decline, even if he’s only as good as he was last year, he could be an upgrade for the Steelers.

However, the situation is more complicated than that. Hill is being investigated on allegations of domestic violence. His history with the law isn’t pretty, to say the least. Therefore, that issue could have a dramatic impact on the Steelers’ potential interest in him.

We’ll see how things with Hill develop as the season progresses. It doesn’t seem like anything major is imminent with him, though. The Steelers’ offense had a good showing in Week 1, so maybe they don’t need to upgrade at wide receiver. The next few weeks should help make this picture a little clearer.