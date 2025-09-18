Insider Questions If Steelers’ Coaching Staff Is Capable Of Developing Players

The line between blaming personnel and blaming coaches is a tough one to walk. Often, it’s a combination of both being true. But with widespread issues of young players not ascending, Steelers beat writer Mike DeFabo questions if the coaching staff is putting players in position to succeed.

“I’m worried that guys like Keeanu Benton are regressing instead of improving in their Year 3,” DeFabo said Thursday on 93.7 The Fan with Bob Pompeani and Joey Starkey. “Which I started to question the coaching staff, are they developing anybody if he’s regressing?”

“If you’re not seeing growth from the offensive line, if you’re not seeing growth from Payton Wilson, if you’re not seeing growth from Joey Porter Jr., to me, a lot of it points back to the coaching staff and the player development if guys have shown promise earlier in their career and now they’re fizzling.”

The Steelers’ 2023 draft class is producing diminished returns. Broderick Jones played his best football as a rookie and has struggled to recapture it since then. The athletic plays Keeanu Benton flashed in his first two years have faded this season. Offseason buzz surrounding Payton Wilson has gone by the wayside, and the team may begin curtailing his playing time in favor of Cole Holcomb.

DeFabo doesn’t see the issue exclusive to the roster’s youngest players, either.

“You look at Kevin Dotson,” he said. “He leaves Pittsburgh and all sudden turns into a near Pro Bowl-caliber guard. And on the flip side, they bring in Isaac Seumalo, who’s part offensive line with the Eagles, and he’s done very little. So again, I feel like a lot of it’s just coaching player development. Putting guys in right position.”

Dotson is one of the most well-known recent cases of players finding success after leaving Pittsburgh. A college left guard, Dotson mostly played on the right side during his Steelers tenure. Traded to the Los Angeles Rams, he flipped to the left side and has flourished, earning a $48 million payday last year.

Pittsburgh’s coaching staff has undergone changes. In 2024, seven new coaches were hired. In 2025, the focus was on roster retooling. So far, the results have either been the same or worse.

The coaches who have been on staff the entire time, head coach Mike Tomlin, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, and offensive line coach Pat Meyer, will face increased scrutiny if lack of player development continues. Tomlin’s large contract ensures his job security, but Austin and Meyer may not return in 2026 if the Steelers’ woes continue.