Inside Linebackers Must ‘Elevate Their Game’ Against Run, Says Former Steelers DL

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense was much better in Week 3, but it’s not where it needs to be yet. At least, not where it should be with the talent the Steelers have across the board.

Much criticism of the run defense focuses on the defensive line. Outside of Cameron Heyward, the play has been subpar. Specifically, third-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton has been pushed around repeatedly through the first three weeks.

But it’s not just Benton. Former Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke appeared on the 93.7 The Fan Pomp and Joe Show with fill-in host Donny Chedrick on Thursday. He said that the inside linebackers must elevate their game, too.

Specifically, names like Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson must improve their play with better technique and ensure the effort is there every snap.

“Listen, the reality is it [stopping the run] is an 11-man thing. Stop the run is an 11-player effort. But these inside linebackers, let’s be honest, in the film room, I’m not saying anything groundbreaking. I’m not saying anything that’s new. These inside linebackers have to elevate their game,” Hoke said of the Steelers’ inside linebackers, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “And it’s not just the d-lineman. There are times when linemen are getting knocked into their laps, but there are times…when you think about that one play where Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled that ball on the Patriots’ first drive of the third quarter, remember that? And when Cam Heyward got his big paw out and knocked that ball out? Well, Payton Wilson got pancaked on that play.

“He got back up, ball’s on the ground, he jumped on it, right? If Cam wouldn’t have gotten his paw on it, it would have been a touchdown right over Payton Wilson. So there are times when these guys they make a play, but you look at the film, think, alright, you won that one.”

Here’s a look at that play Hoke references. You can see the right tackle blowing Wilson backwards out of the hole.

The fact that the defensive linemen are getting knocked around and pushed into the laps of Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson makes it hard to make the proper plays defensively, especially against the run, at the inside linebacker position. But it’s not happening every play up front.

It’s not as if the inside linebackers have been lights out for the Steelers. In 198 snaps this season, Queen grades out at just a 51.9 overall from Pro Football Focus. That grade includes a 76.2 against the run. Wilson has been even worse, grading out at a 32.9 overall from PFF, including a 48.3 against the run.

They’ve struggled to get off blocks. When linemen climb to the second level, they usually engulf the two Steelers inside linebackers. That’s why the Steelers implemented more of Cole Holcomb in Week 3, a move that will continue moving forward, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

For Hoke, it all comes down to technique. He believes that if you play with proper technique and focus on your craft at your individual position within the group of 11, everything will take care of itself. It starts up front with the defensive line, then carries over to the linebackers, and finally, the defensive backs.

Everyone needs to improve on defense. That includes the linebackers, highly compensated and highly regarded players. They haven’t been good enough early in the season, which led to some changes under position coach Scott McCurley. Holcomb was a good shot in the arm, but this defense will only be at its best if someone like Wilson can fulfill some of his promise.