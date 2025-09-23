Injury Update: Tomlin Rules Out One Starter, Two Others Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update on the team ahead of its Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. One that will take place in Dublin, Ireland, the Steelers’ first international game since 2013. During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin ruled out one defensive starter.

“You can characterize Alex Highsmith as out this week with his ankle,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter certainly have a chance. I just saw DeShon working out a few minutes ago.”

Tomlin noted Elliott and Porter’s practice participation will help determine if they suit up for the Vikings game.

Tomlin also noted that “bumps and bruises” players like CB Darius Slay are working through may limit early-week practice time, but he’s expected to play this Sunday.

Three players missed the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the New England Patriots: Porter, Highsmith, and Elliott. Porter and Elliott have missed the last two games with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. Highsmith suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Typically a multi-week injury, it was a small positive that he avoided injured reserve while DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, who suffered the same injury, was placed on IR last week.

Brandin Echols has seeen increased snaps in Porter’s absence. He played well Sunday in New England, recording an interception and making a critical fourth-down tackle to preserve the win. Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers split time in place of Elliott. Peppers primarily played on early run downs. Nick Herbig started for Highsmith, recording a sack and forced fumble. Herbig will again get the nod for Highsmith, who will look to get healthy and return following the team’s Week 5 bye.

Pittsburgh exited the New England game with good health. Slay suffered a leg contusion after colliding with rookie DL Derrick Harmon but returned to finish the game. Left tackle Broderick Jones suffered an upper-body strain late in the game but did not miss a snap. Calvin Anderson is the Steelers’ top backup and swing tackle.

The Steelers will release their first injury report Wednesday. Travelling to Ireland makes the timeline of future injury reports less clear. Typically, they are released Thursday and Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh will leave for Ireland late Thursday and arrive Friday morning. The NFL rejected the team’s attempt to leave earlier in the week, per Gerry Dulac.

Pittsburgh and Minnesota kick off Sunday at 9:30 AM/EST.