Injury Update: Six Steelers’ Defensive Starters Injured, Highsmith Ruled Out For Patriots Game

Coming off an injury-riddled Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an ominous injury update ahead of the team’s Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots. During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Tomlin noted that there’s a laundry list of injuries to defensive starters.

“[DeShon Elliott] is improving but I would characterize his availability as questionable as best this week,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Derrick Harmon, same thing. His work is improving, his health is improving but he best can be described as questionable. Along with Joey Porter, who continues to work. The same three guys who were out a week ago could best be described as questionable.”

Tomlin ruled out two players for Sunday.

“[Isaiahh] Loudermilk will be out,” he said. “He has a high-ankle sprain. That could be described as weeks. Alex Highsmith, he has a lesser significant but at the same time he has an ankle sprain as well. He can be characterized as out as well.”

Tomlin noted that LB Patrick Queen (oblique) and CB Darius Slay (shoulder) could be limited in practice throughout the week but are expected to play against the Patriots.

Pittsburgh entered the Seahawks game with three players out due to injury. CB Joey Porter Jr. suffered a hamstring injury midway through Week 1 while SS DeShon Elliott suffered a reported MCL sprain earlier in the same game. DL Derrick Harmon’s yet to make his Steelers debut after spraining his MCL in the preseason finale. Tomlin noted a rookie like Harmon needs more reps to play than veterans like Elliott and Porter.

Against the Seahawks, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk and EDGE Alex Highsmith failed to finish due to ankle sprains. Highsmith will reportedly avoid injured reserve, suggesting he could return within four games. Pittsburgh’s Week 5 bye that wouldn’t count against his IR time may also play a factor in the team’s decision. Though Tomlin didn’t note it, a trip to injured reserve seems plausible if not likely for Loudermilk.

Chuck Clark started in place of Elliott last week while Jalen Ramsey played increased reps at outside corner in place of Porter. Brandin Echols logged 23 snaps in the secondary. If Harmon sits out, rookie Yahya Black could earn his first NFL start. Nick Herbig will start in place of Highsmith with rookie Jack Sawyer serving as the team’s No. 3 outside linebacker.

The Steelers will release their first injury report Wednesday with the final edition issued Friday. The Patriots will do the same.

Pittsburgh and New England kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.