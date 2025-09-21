Injury Roundup: Steelers Get Good News After Patriots Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended Sunday with a victory and relatively clean bill of health following the team’s Week 3 21-14 win over the New England Patriots. Speaking to reporters post-game, head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury recap.

“No significant injuries to mention,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “[Darius] Slay missed some time in the game with a leg contusion. Same with Broderick [Jones].”

CB Darius Slay suffered an injury early in the game, seemingly on friendly fire from rookie DL Derrick Harmon chasing down a running back screen. Slay stayed on the ground for a few moments before walking off the field. Reporters in Foxboro noted that Slay did not enter the blue medical tent, generally a positive sign of a less-severe injury. Slay returned later, finishing with three tackles and one pass breakup.

If LT Broderick Jones missed time, it was little to no reps. Calvin Anderson serves as the Steelers’ No. 3 and swing tackle, capable of playing either spot.

Injured heading into Sunday were CB Joey Porter Jr., (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), and EDGE Alex Highsmith (knee). All three were inactive against the Patriots. Porter and Elliott suffered their injuries in the Steelers’ season opener while Highsmith was hurt early in their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh will look to get healthy this week before departing for Dublin, Ireland, for its Week 4 “home” game against the Minnesota Vikings. It will be the team’s first international game since 2013, a London contest that also came against the Vikings.

Unless the international slate changes the team’s schedule, and Art Rooney II is on record saying the team won’t leave for Ireland until late Thursday, Mike Tomlin will speak to the media for his regular Tuesday press conference with his latest injury update. Pittsburgh will issue injury reports throughout the week leading up to the Vikings game.