Injury Roundup: Several Steelers Injured In Week 2 Loss To Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers exit Week 2 with a lot to work on and a handful of injuries following the team’s 31-17 loss against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon. Speaking to reporters following the game, Mike Tomlin ran through the team’s health.

“[Isaiahh ]Loudermilk had a high ankle, [Alex] Highsmith had a high ankle,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Patrick Queen had a rib injury. Payton Wilson was just heat-related, fatigue. He missed a block of time. Couple other guys went in and out but were capable of returning. James Pierre being one of them.”

Pittsburgh entered the game without three starting defenders. DL Derrick Harmon (knee), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), and CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) were all inactive. Those injuries were compounded by in-game losses. Loudermilk was lost early in the game, initially listed as questionable before being ruled out. ESPN beat writer Brooke Pryor noted Loudermilk was spotted on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his injured right foot.

Isaiahh Loudermilk on crutches with walking a boot on his right foot in the tunnel after the game. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 14, 2025

Loudermilk’s departure left rookie Yahya Black to collect the majority of his snaps.

Highsmith told reporters he rolled his ankle on Friday but didn’t enter the game with an injury status. Presumably, he aggravated the injury in the first half of the game. Nick Herbig, making his 2025 debut following a preseason hamstring injury, finished the game opposite T.J. Watt. Rookie Jack Sawyer bumped to the Steelers’ No. 3 outside linebacker and recorded the first sack of his NFL career.

Queen and Wilson made trips to the blue medical tent, but both finished the game, even if their play wasn’t particularly impressive. Pierre was deemed questionable with an arm injury but finished the game.

The fact Loudermilk and Highsmith were deemed high-ankle sprains doesn’t bode well for their chances to suit up next weekend. Tomlin will provide an injury update during his Tuesday press conference.

Pittsburgh will look to get healthy in a hurry for its Week 3 game on the road against the New England Patriots next Sunday.