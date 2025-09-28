Injury Roundup: Calvin Austin III At Hospital, Multiple Steelers’ CBs Hurt Against Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaving Dublin, Ireland, with a crucial 24-21 win. They’re also leaving with a handful of injuries. Speaking to reporters after improving to 3-1, head coach Mike Tomlin rattled off the Steelers’ injury situation.

“Calvin Austin [III]’s got a shoulder [injury],” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think he’s at the hospital being evaluated. Jalen Ramsey was in and out of the game with a hamstring. Brandin Echols had cramps. [Darius] Slay got cleated. We were leaking a little bit in the secondary.”

Pittsburgh entered the game without CB Joey Porter Jr., missing his third-straight game with a hamstring injury. Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, and Jalen Ramsey were all injured during the game. It left the Steelers ultra-thin at cornerback. Only James Pierre played wire to wire, picking off the game-ending interception before it was overturned upon review.

Slay appeared to injure his ribs in the first half while Ramsey played with a limp throughout the second half. Echols was hurt late in the game covering a route, cramping up as Tomlin indicated post-game.

Pittsburgh’s pass rush helped out the Steelers’ banged up cornerbacks, sacking QB Carson Wentz six times. The Steelers also got healthy at safety with the return of DeShon Elliott, who recorded an interception and tipped away the final pass of the game to preserve the win.

Austin suffered his injury after making a short catch. Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, he left the game in a sling and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Often, those decisions are made out of an abundance of caution for any chest/collarbone injury. No matter those results, the initial signs of Austin’s injury aren’t encouraging. He’s served as the Steelers’ No. 2 wide receiver this season.

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was just loaded into an ambulance in the tunnel with his shoulder in a sling. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 28, 2025

Pittsburgh entered the game with three players inactive due to injury: EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), RB Jaylen Warren (knee), and Porter Jr. Tomlin said Warren wanted to play but the team didn’t medically clear him to suit up. Their replacements stepped up. Nick Herbig had 1.5 sacks and caused a late Wentz intentional grounding while RB Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Both were career highs.

The Steelers will use the bye week to get healthy. Pittsburgh will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.