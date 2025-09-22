‘I’m Unimpressed:’ Orlovsky Says Steelers Should Be 0-3

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Foxboro on Sunday with a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots. It wasn’t pretty, but the defense showed up and made some big plays. It forced five turnovers and harried Patriots QB Drake Maye throughout the game.

But should the Patriots have won that game, not the Steelers? That’s what ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes.

“Thoroughly outplayed by the Patriots,” Orlovsky said Monday on Get Up. “I watched the game going, ‘How did New England lose it?’ The Steelers’ two wins, they’ve been outgained by like 300 yards. If you want to bank on all those turnovers, God bless ya. I thought they were beat at the line of scrimmage a ton. I thought Aaron [Rodgers] made two or three really nice timing throws that end up being touchdowns. For me, the Steelers should have lost that game, should have lost Week 1. I’m unimpressed. I thought they were thoroughly outplayed.”

Statistically speaking, the Patriots did outplay the Steelers in a lot of areas. The Patriots outgained the Steelers 369-203. They ran the ball better (119-64) and threw for more yards (268-139).

However, the Steelers protected the ball much better than the Patriots. QB Aaron Rodgers threw one interception, and the Steelers fumbled the ball once but were able to recover. Meanwhile, the Patriots fumbled the ball four times and lost all four. So yes, there is an element of fumble luck with the number of times they lost the fumbles. But clearly, the Steelers held onto the ball better and were better at forcing mistakes. And Maye threw an interception as well.

Meanwhile, the Patriots failed to sack Rodgers even once, despite their continued offensive line struggles. And the Steelers’ pass rush brought down Maye five times. OLB T.J. Watt finally got on the board in 2025 with two sacks. Rookie DL Derrick Harmon also notched his first NFL sack in his debut. DT Cam Heyward and OLB Nick Herbig also each brought Maye down once.

And despite giving up 119 rushing yards, no single Patriots player decimated the Steelers’ defense like in previous weeks. Oddly enough, Drake Maye led the Patriots in both yardage (45) and yards per carry (6.4). RB Rhamondre Stevenson had the second-best average at 4.5 but only managed 18 yards. Antonio Gibson averaged four yards per carry with 28 yards. And TreVeyon Henderson managed just 2.5 yards per carry despite carrying the ball 11 times. It wasn’t great, but it was a far cry from last week, when Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III had a number of explosive plays.

It’s funny that the one positive thing Orlovsky had to say was about QB Aaron Rodgers. After that Week 1 win over the New York Jets, Orlovsky said Rodgers played at a level he hadn’t since 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. And now, he’s complimenting Rodgers again (not to the same level, obviously).

Just look at the game-winning touchdown throw to WR Calvin Austin III. Austin ran a good route, and Rodgers put the ball on Austin’s back shoulder well away from the defender trailing Austin.

REPLAY: Aaron Rodgers back shoulder TD to Calvin Austin III #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BWNEYCCDbl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

Despite Orlovsky’s praise for Rodgers, he still believes the Steelers should have lost both games. He believes the Steelers should be 0-3. Should they be? I don’t think so. In Week 1, the offense and Rodgers played incredibly well. In Week 3, the Steelers’ defense was opportunistic, causing the Patriots to make mistakes and then capitalizing on those gaffes.

They made the key plays when they counted on both sides of the ball. They were able to keep the Patriots’ run game relatively in check. And they pressured Maye and got him on the ground repeatedly. Because the defense made enough plays to keep the game close, Aaron Rodgers made the winning play when it counted. And the Steelers are 2-1.