‘I’m All Good:’ Calvin Austin III Provides Injury Update

Calvin Austin III was injured on what appeared to be a routine play today in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation, something typically reserved for more serious injuries. After the game, Austin addressed the situation on X.

“Great Dub in Dublin! I’m all good Steelers Nation, appreciate the messages and concern!” Austin wrote.

Great Dub in Dublin! I’m all good Steelers Nation, appreciate the messages and concern! — CantCatchCal (@CalvinAustinIII) September 28, 2025

Mike Tomlin mentioned Austin in his injury report after the game, but went no further than saying he was at a local hospital to be evaluated. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted that he was in a sling when he exited the stadium.

Fortunately for Austin—and any Steelers who were dinged up in today’s game—they are now entering their bye week with 14 days until their next game.

Tomlin won’t have his normal Tuesday press conference during the bye week, and there won’t be any practice reports to give an update on Austin’s health. A local or national insider will likely report on his injury, but otherwise we may have to wait a full week to get an update from the team. For now, we just have Austin saying he’s “all good.” It’s not much, but a good sign nevertheless.

Austin is the Steelers’ clear No. 2 WR this season, so his potential absence is concerning for the team. Outside of DK Metcalf, no other WR on the roster is anywhere close to his 10 receptions for 139 yards and two TDs. Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, and Scotty Miller have combined for three receptions, 35 yards, and a TD.

Wilson generated a lot of buzz throughout training camp and the preseason but played three snaps on offense today. He would most likely be first up to replace Austin’s snaps if he misses any time, but the Steelers may also have to look outside the organization for veteran options. It’s worth noting that they signed Isaiah Hodgins to their practice squad nearly two weeks ago. He could use the bye week to further prepare himself for playing time if needed.

Hopefully Austin’s positive message is a sign that he will miss very little time, if any.