‘I’ll Always Remember That Year’: Donte Jackson Grateful For His Lone Season In Pittsburgh

Before the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to rid themselves of Diontae Johnson. In doing so, they sent him to the Carolina Panthers and got cornerback Donte Jackson in return. He was only a member of the Steelers for one season. But that’s a season that will always mean something to Jackson.

“I’ll always remember that year in Pittsburgh for the rest of my career, rest of my life,” Jackson said on the Kickin’ It With Kunkel podcast. “It changed me as a football player. It opened my eyes as a football player. It was my first time playing in the playoffs, my first time actually having a winning season last year. So, a lot of great things I can take from that. I just wish that I was able to put better product out there.”

Jackson might wish he had played better, but he certainly didn’t play poorly. He led the Steelers with five interceptions, and defended eight passes, while allowing a 59.7-percent completion rate and a 69.9 passer rating when targeted. As a one-season plug at the position, those stats signal a job well done.

However, Donte Jackson struggled to stay healthy. He played in 15 games but was hampered by several injuries, including a back one. He played 82 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps, but there were plenty of times when he missed a series or two while dealing with an issue. His missed tackle rate of 17.4 percent wasn’t great either.

Jackson provided a lot of quality play but wasn’t as consistent as the Steelers liked. As such, they went with a different option at cornerback in free agency, signing Darius Slay to a one-year, $10 million deal. Jackson ended signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now the Steelers’ cornerback room looks much different. Joey Porter Jr., who started opposite Jackson last season, is now teaming up with Slay and Jalen Ramsey. It’s a star-studded room, and it shows the difference in roster building at cornerback compared to when the Steelers acquired Jackson.

That said, Donte Jackson had some real solid moments with the Steelers. They let him walk in free agency, but Jackson will always be grateful for his time in Pittsburgh. Jackson and the Chargers will host the Steelers in Week 10.