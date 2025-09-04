‘I Was Brought In For A Reason’: Yahya Black Has ‘Confidence’ Entering NFL Debut

Yahya Black figures to play a large role in his first career NFL game. At the very least, he will be a significant rotational player with Derrick Harmon out injured. He may even get the starting nod alongside Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton.

That is a lot of pressure on a rookie, especially a fifth-round pick. But Black has plenty of confidence he can get the job done for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive front.

“I was brought in for a reason and confidence is there,” Black said Thursday via 93.7 The Fan on X. “Can’t let it lack.”

‘I was brought in for a reason’#Steelers Yahya Black pic.twitter.com/ZG8tfHgkMh — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 4, 2025

The New York Jets’ personnel suggest they are going to be a run-heavy team. ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects the Jets to “run, run, and run some more.” Black needs to be a big part of shutting down Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Justin Fields Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Iowa’s defense had a heavy focus on two-gap responsibilities for d-linemen to free up linebackers to make plays. With a supremely talented defense around him in a different Black and Gold, Black just needs to execute his assignments.

His stellar training camp and preseason performances should give him the confidence he needs to meet the challenge of his first regular-season action. He has just a couple weeks while Harmon is out injured to state his case for a spot in the rotation throughout the season.

Doesn’t this just look like a player who is entering his first NFL game with a lot of confidence?

He showed in the preseason that he could use his 35-inch arms as a weapon with active hands to fight through blocks. Black had sacks on back-to-back plays in the Steelers’ preseason finale. He got better as the preseason went on, which bodes well for that translating to the regular season.

His early opportunity might come by necessity, but what he does with it could shape his role for the rest of the season—and perhaps the future of Pittsburgh’s front.