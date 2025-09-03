‘I Think You Guys Will Be Excited:’ Freiermuth Previews New-Look Steelers Offense

When was the last time fans were truly excited about the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense? I am not talking about one- or two-game spurts like Russell Wilson versus the Cincinnati Bengals last year, but rather prolonged success throughout the course of a season. The answer takes us all the way back to 2018. Pat Freiermuth thinks the current offense can bring that excitement to fans.

“We’re excited to go out there in Week 1 and be able to execute what Art [Smith] puts in front of us and I think you guys will be excited too,” Freiermuth said via 93.7 The Fan on X.

Here are the points and yards rankings for the Steelers’ offense since 2018.

Year Ranking (Points) Ranking (Yards) 2018 6 4 2019 27 30 2020 12 24 2021 21 23 2022 26 23 2023 28 25 2024 16 23

Aside from two middle-of-the-road seasons in 2020 and 2024, it’s been abysmal. Excluding 2018, the Steelers’ average placement over the last six seasons is 21.7 in points per game and 24.7 in yards per game. They haven’t been higher than 23rd in yards per game over that stretch. Given the sustained lack of success, it shouldn’t take much for fans to get excited about the improvement.

Points obviously matter the most, but if the Steelers can finish somewhere in the 10-13 range in both categories, it should feel noticeably improved over recent years.

Whether or not they achieve that remains to be seen, but you can’t knock them for lack of trying. They brought in a future Hall of Fame quarterback, a $33 million WR, and one of the league’s top tight ends from last season. They also drafted a rookie running back with a lot of promise and added underrated veteran Kenneth Gainwell to their backfield.

Roman Wilson isn’t a new addition, but it will feel like he is after missing his entire rookie season with an injuries. Apparently team sources have been incessantly talking about his upside to team insider Mark Kaboly recently, and even Jon Gruden joined the Wilson hype train in his AFC North season preview.

There is obvious potential with this offense, but that potential depends on a lot of things. Will the young offensive line jell? Will Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III be enough as the top receivers opposite DK Metcalf? Will Aaron Rodgers stay healthy and perform at a reasonable level at 41 years old? Can Jaylen Warren handle an every-down role with Najee Harris off the roster?

The answer needs to be yes to the majority of those questions for the offense to be successful. All the potential must be realized. If it is, the offense should give Steelers fans plenty to get excited about.