‘I Think He’s Definitely That Good’: Nick Herbig Reminds Insider Of James Harrison

All he does is wreck games.

For years, that sentence easily applied to star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. But that description now suits third-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig, too.

Stepping into the starting role opposite Watt for the injured Alex Highsmith in Week 3, Herbig has been a force in back-to-back games. He’s taken a significant step forward as an all-around defender and continues to find ways to put pressure on quarterbacks and change the game in one snap.

Sunday in Dublin was another good example of that. In 66 snaps, Herbig was one of the Steelers’ best defenders. He generated four pressures and finished with 1.5 sacks. He graded out at 76.0 overall, including a 67.3 against the run and a 67.9 rushing the passer.

In a tough matchup against Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, Herbig won time and time again, disrupting the game while taking advantage of 1-on-1 matchups. For longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, the way Herbig is able to find ways to win in advantageous situations reminds him of another former Steelers great pass rusher.

“I think it’s become crystal clear that one guy can’t block Herbig at this point. He almost reminds me of Deebo, James Harrison in that way. Totally different body style, different way they play,” Kaboly said, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “But if you’re gonna single him up, he’s going to find a way to beat you, just like Deebo always was able to do. Different body style of course. But I think he’s definitely that good.”

Kaboly isn’t comparing the player as far as talent and play style, but the ability to win matchups and really create havoc is very similar in Herbig as it was in Harrison. Throughout Harrison’s career, one that saw him dominate for a long stretch in the Black and Gold and has him as a Hall of Fame nominee once again, he was so good at using his size and strength to his advantage, beating tackles around the corner to create pressure.

Herbig isn’t the biggest guy. In fact, height was an issue for him coming out of college, just like Harrison, but he’s turned it into a super power. He’s an elite athlete and has become nearly unblockable in 1-on-1 matchups.

In the last three weeks since coming back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Week 1, Herbig has 14 pressures, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. He’s on pace with Watt opposite him as a true game wrecker.

The Vikings found that out on Sunday, especially late. Herbig had the key pressure that forced quarterback Carson Wentz into an intentional grounding penalty, leading to a 10-second runoff to help the Steelers close out the game.

With all of the attention on Watt opposite him and Cameron Heyward next to him, Herbig is seeing a lot of 1-on-1 matchups. And he’s turning them into big-time wins.