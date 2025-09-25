‘I Played Like Shit’: Christian Kuntz Frustrated With Week 3 Performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of Foxboro last Sunday with a much-needed win over the New England Patriots to move to 2-1 on the season. The defense forced five turnovers, including two deep in the red zone, and the offense did just enough at the start of the game, and at the end, to pick up a much-needed win.

The Steelers are finding ways to win football games in September football, which is traditionally sloppy across the NFL landscape. But for Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz, he’s still frustrated with his performance in Week 3, harping on it Thursday in the latest episode of his podcast.

With rookie linebacker Carson Bruener joining him for an episode of The Christian Kuntz Podcast, Kuntz ripped himself for his struggles snapping the football. Though the Steelers didn’t have any issues on extra points or in the punting game, Kuntz found little details within his game that has him frustrated with how he played.

“I played like shit this week,” Kuntz said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “My snaps were just off. I had a couple snaps that pulled him off the spot. You probably wouldn’t have seen him on TV. Well, you might have saw ’em on TV, but it just, like, for me, if one snap’s off, it’s a shitty game.

“I play limited snaps a game. If I have one rep that’s bad, it’s a bad game. So it’s just, like a ball comes a little outside his body. It’s, yeah, it’s a shitty game.”

Kuntz played just seven snaps against the Patriots, with four coming on punts by Corliss Waitman, and the three others on Chris Boswell extra points.

Looking at the All-22, Kuntz was just slightly off on the first extra point of the game, snapping more into Waitman’s body as the holder, rather than to his hands, leading to just a slight hiccup in the operation.

You can see Kuntz’s snap causes Waitman to rise up just a bit and catch the ball away from the spot to put the ball down. Waitman does a great job of catching it and getting it down quickly, keeping the snap placement from hindering Boswell’s operation.

But it was still off, and Kuntz wasn’t happy.

The snapping issues continued on some Waitman punts.

You can see the snap here forces Waitman to jump to his right a bit, taking him off of his initial track. That can affect timing just a bit and could give a rusher a better angle to try and get home for the block.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen, and ironically the bad snap came on Waitman’s best punt of the day, booming one 55 yards and getting it to bounce out of bounds at the Patriots’ 6-yard line.

Kuntz’s next snap to Waitman was also slightly off, causing him to have to slide right again.

Waitman still got off a quick punt, rendering the snap placement being off just a bit obsolete.

Again, it might not show up on TV, but the issues bothered Kuntz coming out of the game and continued into the week. He’s trying to perfect his craft, and as a veteran long snapper, a snap being off even an inch could upset him. It’s his job, and he was just off.

It didn’t hurt the Steelers, but it’s something he wants to correct, and fast. He started the year strong after suffering a chest injury in preseason. But Week 3 in New England has him being his own worst critic.