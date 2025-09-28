‘I Don’t Think Any Of That Happens:’ DK Metcalf Gives Calvin Austin III Credit For 80-Yard TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big spark in their Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings with an 80-yard touchdown by WR DK Metcalf in the second quarter to give them a 14-3 lead. But after the game, Metcalf said that the touchdown wouldn’t have happened if not for Calvin Austin III. He threw a key block late in the play and cleared out the middle of the field for Metcalf by attracting defensive attention on his go-route.

“[Calvin Austin] took the two guys out on the backside for me; the safety was too deep. Aaron [Rodgers] threw it on time and I was able to sneak out the backside of it, but I don’t think any of that happens without CA running his butt off on the backside,” Metcalf said via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on Twitter.

Austin’s speed is one of his best traits. After seeing him score a 17-yard touchdown after cooking CB Marcus Jones last week, the Vikings ensured they had Austin covered. The attention given to Austin allowed Metcalf to operate after the catch. He got into the end zone after Austin threw a block on Josh Metellus, just enough to help Metcalf reach the end zone.

It was a play on which Austin never quit. He kept moving even after Metcalf caught the ball, and despite his small stature, he wasn’t afraid to put his body on the line and serve as a lead blocker. It was a huge play, and it’s cool to see Metcalf giving Austin some well-deserved credit.

Austin exited with an injury later in the game, and Mike Tomlin said after the game that he’s in the hospital getting treatment. He’s had a great start to the season for the Steelers, and if he misses time, it would be a blow to Pittsburgh’s offense.

Obviously, he can make plays when he gets the ball, but Austin’s hustle paid off immensely for the Steelers with Metcalf’s touchdown. Losing him costs the Steelers a receiver who is a legitimate speed threat and someone defenses need to prevent from beating them over the top.

Even with a two-catch day, Austin contributed to Pittsburgh’s win. He aided a big play and helped Metcalf get going after a somewhat slow start to the season.