‘I Don’t Know Where He Is’: Jon Gruden Says DK Metcalf Has To Be ‘Bigger Part’ Of Steelers’ Gameplan

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several big moves this offseason, but it all started with them trading for DK Metcalf. That move came right before free agency opened, and it was a sign of things to come for the Steelers. They sent a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf, giving him a massive contract extension as well. There was hope that he’d give their passing game a spark, but so far, his impact has been a little underwhelming. Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden thinks this is the week for Metcalf to breakout with the Steelers.

“The [DK] Metcalf factor,” Gruden said recently on his YouTube channel. “Here’s a guy we trade for, we give him $30 million. Right now, he has seven catches for 100 yards. I don’t know where he is. We have really not thrown a route to Metcalf yet over 10 yards. With this Patriots secondary struggling, I think we’ve got to turn it up with DK Metcalf. He’s got to be a bigger part of this gameplan.”

Metcalf has been a positive contributor to the Steelers’ offense. He made some big plays in Week 1, posting four catches for 83 yards, and then he scored his first touchdown with Pittsburgh in Week 2.

However, Gruden is correct that the Steelers haven’t utilized Metcalf as a downfield threat yet. That’s arguably his biggest strength. Metcalf has a rare combination of size and athleticism. He’s got incredible speed, which should make him perfect for long throws down the field. Unfortunately, most of his touches have been short throws, with Metcalf making plays with the ball in his hand.

Not all of that is Metcalf’s fault, though. Part of that is because of the Steelers’ offensive scheme. They want to set up downfield throws using play action, but their run game has been ineffective. Also, their offensive line has done a poor job protecting Rodgers. That’s given him less time to find Metcalf for a deep pass.

Gruden is correct that this week should be the perfect opportunity for Metcalf to have an explosive performance. The Steelers are facing the New England Patriots, whose pass defense is ranked last in the league. They’re susceptible to downfield passes.

While the Patriots could get number one corner Christian Gonzalez back this week, that likely won’t fix all of their problems in the secondary. The Steelers invested a lot into Metcalf, and Gruden is right that they need to get him more involved.