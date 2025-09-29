‘I Don’t Know What’s Going On:’ Steelers Beat Writer Miffed By Lack Of TE Involvment

The Pittsburgh Steelers have scrapped and fought their way to a 3-1 record to start the season. They’re in a great spot, standings and record-wise. But they haven’t gotten much production out of their tight ends. Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth, players people expected to be a big part of the Steelers’ offense, haven’t done a lot this year.

Could the early bye week be coming at the right time for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to figure this out? Because insider Ray Fittipaldo thinks the Steelers have a problem.

“I don’t know what’s going on with the tight ends,” Fittipaldo said Monday on the North Shore Drive podcast. “Pat Freiermuth played 13 or 15 snaps yesterday, didn’t have a catch or a target. Darnell Washington led all tight ends with 20 receiving yards. You’re paying Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth a combined $20 million, maybe more than $20 million in 2025. You got to start to get more out of those guys. I think that’s obviously going to be a focus as well during the off week, especially if Calvin Austin [III] is going to be out for some period of time.”

Fittipaldo isn’t the only one who thinks the Steelers ought to be using their top two tight ends much more. After the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, former Steelers DL Chris Hoke called for them to be a bigger part of the offensive approach. That didn’t happen against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. As Fittipaldo noted, Washington had the most receiving yards of any of the tight ends, and he only had 20 yards on three catches. Fittipaldo thinks that may have been game plan-specific, but perhaps that’s part of the problem.

The Steelers’ offense has not played at a high level since Week 1 against the New York Jets. Yes, they’ve found ways to win games, and that’s the most important part of this whole thing. But it gets easier to win games when you find ways to score more points and gain more yards. Isn’t that why they traded for Jonnu Smith this offseason and signed Pat Freiermuth to an extension last offseason? If your game plan isn’t involving some of your most important offensive players, that’s an issue.

So far, none of the tight ends have been a huge part of the Steelers’ offense in 2025. QB Aaron Rodgers has targeted Jonnu Smith 16 times, tied for third-most on the team with RB Kenneth Gainwell. And Smith has 14 catches for 71 yards and one touchdown, the touch pass against the New York Jets.

Jonnu Smith takes the jet touch pass for a @Steelers TD PITvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/NKk2ReODKB — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

Pat Freiermuth is sixth on the team in targets with 10. He only has seven catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns. And Darnell Washington has four targets with three catches for 20 yards. The tight ends are just not a prominent part of the Steelers’ passing game right now. But, as Fittipaldo suggests, the bye week might be the perfect time to work on the scheme to get them more involved going forward. Maybe it’s time to get all three tight ends on the field more often.

Especially if WR Calvin Austin III is going to miss some games, as insider Gerry Dulac reported.