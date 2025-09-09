‘I Disagree With The Call:’ Tomlin Thinks Penalty On Jalen Ramsey Was Incorrect

Jalen Ramsey had a great first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite not registering a takeaway, he made two huge plays on the New York Jets’ final drive, breaking up two passes. However, he was charged for one misstep, being flagged for a low block in the middle of the fourth quarter when the Jets were in the red zone. Mike Tomlin defended Ramsey Tuesday explaining why he disagrees with the official’s decision.

“If we’re talking about the rule, the rule is you can’t cut in open grass,” Tomlin said during his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube channel. “In regards specifically to the play, I’ve had zero communication with the NFL office in terms of their interpretation of the rule.

“I understand the rule. I just simply didn’t think it applied to him in that circumstance. I thought he stepped around that would-be blocker and skinnied himself and went in for a low tackle. That’s why I disagree with the call.”

When looking at the play, it’s easy to see what Tomlin sees. Ramsey doesn’t cut the defender at his knees. Instead, he goes around him in an attempt to tackle Justin Fields. It probably shouldn’t have been flagged.

If the play would’ve stood as it was, then the Jets would’ve faced a 3rd-and-1 at the Steelers’ 14-yard line. Instead, they ended up with a first down at the Steelers’ 5-yard line. On fourth down from the 1, Fields kept the ball himself and scored a touchdown, putting the Jets up 32-31.

Did that play have a huge impact on the game in the grand scheme of things? Not really. With the way the Jets were running the ball, they likely would’ve picked up that first down even without the penalty. However, there’s no telling if that actually would’ve been the case.

Despite the Steelers winning the game, it’s still frustrating that the officials put their defense in that position after Ramsey made a good play. There’s not much else he can do in that situation other than allow himself to get blocked. He showed a lot of effort throughout that game. His first showing in Pittsburgh was a good one. That penalty shouldn’t be held against him.