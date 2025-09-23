‘I Cannot Wait Until These Guys Are Cooked:’ Analyst Excited For Steelers’ Downfall

FOX Sports analyst Jason McIntyre can’t wait until the Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer relevant in the AFC discussion. As one of the biggest critics of the team, McIntyre sees the Steelers’ 2-1 record as a mirage. An emperor without clothes. A team that will fall off the cliff. McIntyre’s looking forward to the moment.

“Come on, this is not a good football team,” McIntyre told Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports’ The Herd Tuesday afternoon. “I cannot wait until these guys are cooked. And we stop talking about Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.”

Pittsburgh’s above .500 this season despite being arguably outplayed in both wins. The New York Jets outgained them 394-271. The New England Patriots did the same with a 369-203 advantage. The Steelers’ defense has struggled, the offense has big problems, and rookie RB Kaleb Johnson committed what may finish as the NFL’s biggest gaffe of the season.

And yet, the standings show Pittsburgh as a 2-1 team. The future could push the team in one of two directions. McIntyre’s prediction could come true and the Steelers’ “luck” may catch up to them. Exposed later in the season by some of the NFL’s best teams like the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Or Pittsburgh could be weathering the storm and will improve throughout the year as new pieces fall into place. Winning in spite of playing well can be viewed as much a positive as it is a negative.

McIntyre isn’t buying that notion.

“They gotta be the worst 2-1 team in the league. They’re not interesting at all,” he said. “I can’t find any compelling reason to pay attention to these guys except to wake up and bet against them.”

Oddsmakers have downplayed Pittsburgh’s chances over the years. Every offseason, the Steelers’ win total seemingly sits at 8.5. And Pittsburgh clears that bar every year, even if just barely and even knowing that’s not supposed to be the standard. There’s little question the Steelers have problems and they look far from contenders. But history shows no matter the year, schedule, or makeup of the roster, the Steelers hang around.

Chances are, McIntyre will offer the same complaint when Pittsburgh is sitting at nine wins late in the season and making a playoff push.