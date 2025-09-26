How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs Vikings

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Those Picking The Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (20-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-21)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (24-20)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (22-19)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (23-20)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (23-20)

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Steelers (16-5)

A.J. Hawk/The Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Those Picking The Vikings

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Vikings (21-19)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Vikings (28-10)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Vikings (24-17)

Pat McAfee/The Pat McAfee Show: Vikings (to at least cover)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Vikings (27-23)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 11

Those Picking The Vikings: 5

Quick Notes

– Minnesota is 4-0 all-time in international games. Pittsburgh’s last international game came in one of those Vikings’ wins, 2013 in London.

– The Vikings’ defense ranks second in points-per-drive allowed this season (1.36). Pittsburgh’s offense ranks 13th in that category (2.15).

– In Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh posted a positive EPA on offense, defense and special teams. They accomplished that just twice all of last season: Week Six against the Las Vegas Raiders and Week Seven against the New York Jets.

– Minnesota ranks sixth defensively in third-and-long conversion percentage. Opposing offenses are converting just 7.1 percent of the time on 3rd and 10-plus. Pittsburgh’s defense ranks 29th in the same category, allowing a first down 30 percent of the time.

– The Steelers do not have a punt return this season. They’re the only team without at least one. Minnesota leads the NFL with 12 punt returns.

– This decade, Pittsburgh ranks second league-wide in takeaways (140). Minnesota sits fourth (133). The Buffalo Bills lead with 148.