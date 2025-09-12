How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Seahawks

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Those Picking The Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (27-14)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (24-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-16)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (24-20)

Pat McAfee/The Pat McAfee Show: Steelers (to at least cover)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-13)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (26-23)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (24-17)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (23-19)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (17-9)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-13)

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Steelers (21-10)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (26-19)

A.J. Hawk/The Pat McAfee Show: Steelers (to at least cover)

Those Picking The Seahawks

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Seahawks (28-24)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Seahawks (23-20)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 14

Those Picking The Seahawks: 2

Quick Notes

– In the regular season, the Steelers and Seahawks are 10-10 in all-time meetings. In their last four meetings, they’re 2-2, in their last eight meetings, they’re 4-4, and in their last 10 meetings, they’re 5-5.

– Pittsburgh has a chance to score at least 30 points in its first two weeks of the season for only the second time since the 1970 merger. The previous instance came in 1974, the Steelers beating the Baltimore Colts, 30-0, and tying the Denver Broncos, 35-35 (the franchise’s first overtime tie). A year in which the Steelers won their first Super Bowl.

– During the Mike Tomlin era, the Steelers have made the playoffs all seven times they’ve started the season 2-0.

– T.J. Watt’s failed to record a sack in his last five games, playoffs included.

– Last Sunday in its win over the Jets, Pittsburgh scored 3.09 points per drive. Last year, the Steelers scored 1.91 points per drive. The sample size is obviously small but encouraging.