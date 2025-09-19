How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs Patriots

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots.

Those Picking The Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (27-20)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (27-23)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (30-24)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (23-20)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (31-28)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (23-20)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (28-24)

Grant Gordon/NFL Network: Steelers (23-20)

A.J. Hawk/The Pat McAfee Show: Steelers (at least to cover)

Those Picking The Patriots

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Patriots (20-19)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Patriots (24-21)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Patriots (24-21)

Pat McAfee/The Pat McAfee Show: Patriots (at least to cover)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Patriots (23-20)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Patriots (24-20)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 10

Those Picking The Patriots: 6

Quick Notes

– Four of the selections were a 23-20 final score. Three went Pittsburgh’s way and one in New England’s favor. Eight of them see a three-point difference in this one.

– Pittsburgh hasn’t had recent luck against New England. In their last eight games against the Patriots, the Steelers are just 1-7.

– The Steelers’ last road win against the Patriots came in 2008, a game QB Tom Brady missed with his torn ACL. Since 1998, it serves as the team’s only win in Foxboro.

– To put that 2008 game in perspective, Aaron Rodgers was in his first year as a starter. New England starting QB Drake Maye? He was just 6-years old.

– Rodgers is 0-2 for his career in Foxboro, losing in 2018 and 2024. Rodgers has thrown for four touchdowns and zero interceptions over those two combined games.

– Should Pittsburgh allow 30-plus points for a third-straight game, it’ll mark only the second time in team history that’s occurred. The first being 1968 when the Steelers allowed 34, 45, and 41 points. All losses to the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Colts.

– With the upcoming Ireland trip, the Steelers will have played just one true home game from Sept. 7-Oct. 11.

– After top two DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III on the depth chart, Steelers wide receivers have caught two combined passes through two games.